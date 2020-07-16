Capture the Magic of Lobo Castle's Dinners with New Cook Book

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasonal Dinners is a compilation of full course dinners, one for each of the four seasons, which include drink creations that complement each dinner. The authors' company, Lobo Castle Productions provides catering and event services that have been featured on CBS Bachelorette, MTV Cribs, The Travel Channel, The Food Network, WEtv's David Tatura's Celebrity Celebrations, and Syfy's Big Fat Geek Wedding. With over 30 years of cooking expertise we are known for creating unique menus & events.

Cooking at the Castle Seasonal Dinners

"With this book we invite you to experience some of the magic of Lobo Castle's favorite dinners," says Denise Donlon, owner of Lobo Castle. "This first Castle cookbook is mostly made up of Italian specialties, with a few surprises intertwined. Each dinner consists of an appetizer, a starter, salad, main course and desert. These are all recipes from actual dinners we have had here at the Castle."

"I am happiest in the kitchen cooking for friends and family," says Donlon, "whether it's a recipe that's been in my family for generations, or something I created based on ingredients I have at hand. I want to show others that bringing home-cooked, healthy, tasty food to the table is easy."

Cooking at the Castle is published by: Lobo Castle Productions

ISBN: 978-1-4969-5870-9

Published: 06/01/2020

Available online at: www.cookingatthecastle.com

If you would like more information about Cooking at the Castle, or to schedule an interview, with Denise or Wil, please contact them at 818-203-1048 or 801-450-4432 or by email at [email protected].

