Car Accident Lawyer Las Vegas Dallas Horton settles 7-Figure case

This most recent 7-figure car accident case that Dallas Horton & Associates won, was described by Mr. Horton as follows, "We had a client come to us that was in a car accident that had dealt serious damage to their cervical spine. The client was driving down a road in Clark County and the defendant ran right through a red light and struck our client on the driver's side of the vehicle, leading to the spinal injury. In a case like this, we have to take many factors into consideration including the amount of medical treatment the client required, the costs of those treatments, the loss of wages, future wages lost due to the injury, and more.

Mr. Horton continued, "Cases like this are not settled quickly though. It takes time to build the case and get all the medical information back. This could take months, as some injuries have delayed reactions, and we want to make sure we know exactly what is going on with our clients' bodies. In the end, we were able to help this client recover a million dollars in compensation. This was because we took our time, analyzed all the facts, and didn't just accept the first 'settlement offer' we were presented with. This enabled our client to get both the justice they deserved, as well as the proper compensation they were entitled too."

Interested parties can read more on Dallas Horton & Associates and how they can help in a car accident case in Las Vegas, or greater Clark County, by visiting their website here: https://gdallashorton.com/car-accident-lawyer-las-vegas/

Dallas Horton & Associates was founded in 1998 and practices exclusively in the area of personal injury law. The owner of Dallas Horton & Associates, Mr. Dallas Horton, has an extensive professional background in personal injury law and insurance defense. At the age of only 28 years old, just two years out of law school, Mr. Horton resolved his first seven-figure case. He has since represented over 15,000 people in the State of Nevada. He has also been asked to contribute to Local News Stations and talk shows such as the Morning Blend News Show.

When Mr. Horton was asked for a comment on what the mission of his firm is, and what he would like potential clients to know, he responded, "Irrespective of the size of the case, our goal is to give every client the time and attention they deserve, and to get justice for all. Our office has handled over 15,000 cases ranging in value from $5,000 to $9.6 million. It is not about the value of the harm, it's about correcting the injustice that has occurred. Our law firm cares about your injury as well as your recovery."

Mr. Horton has successfully participated in matters before the Nevada State Court System, including the District Courts and the Nevada State Supreme Court. He has also successfully participated in matters before the United States District Court System. Mr. Horton has extensive trial experience including jury trials, bench trials, arbitrations and mediations.

Interested parties can visit the Dallas Horton & Associates website, which has recently been redesigned, to get further details on how to work with Mr. Horton for their case, by clicking here: Dallas Horton & Associates

For interested parties located in the Las Vegas area who would like to visit the offices of Dallas Horton & Associates, or contact them via telephone, information has been provided below.

Dallas Horton & Asociates

Address: 4435 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Driving directions can be obtained here: https://goo.gl/maps/cF7AUf9759C2

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Dallas Horton & Associates