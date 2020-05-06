Car Accidents in Louisiana Declining During COVID-19 But Accident Fatalities Rising

NEW ORLEANS, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Office of John W. Redmann, LLC announces that it is helping clients via virtual consultations during the COVID-19 crisis in Louisiana. The New Orleans-area law firm has office locations in Gretna and Metairie but is able to serve individuals and businesses statewide impacted by the pandemic or injured unrelated to the crisis. On March 22, Governor Jon Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home order to attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana. One would think this order would result in fewer auto accidents on Louisiana roadways. This is exactly what happened — however, while accidents declined, a frightening increase in the percentage of fatalities to accidents across Louisiana resulted. Attorney John W. Redmann urges drivers to follow safety precautions while on the road, avoid driving under the influence or speeding, and always wear a seat belt.

Auto Accident Statistics During Coronavirus

During 2018, there were more than 700 fatal car accidents and more than 1,000 accidents in which a victim suffered a serious injury. During March of 2019, according to WAFB9, there were 131 severe crashes, 43 of which were fatal. During the same time period in March of 2020, accident statistics show 128 severe crashes, 38 of which were fatal. This means that while accidents themselves are lower, fatalities are a higher percentage. Auto accidents are down between 30 and 40 percent, but fatalities as a percentage are as much as eight percent higher.

Insurance Companies Have Stepped Up

Drivers in Louisiana will soon receive refunds from their auto insurance companies in large part due to the fact that insurers are seeing fewer overall claims since the stay-at-home order went into effect. While not all insurers are offering refunds, drivers are encouraged to contact their insurance company to find out if they may be entitled to partial refunds on April and May premiums.

Cause of Accidents During COVID-19

One would think that with fewer people on the roads, the cause of accidents may have changed. However, accident data reveals that the same factors responsible during "normal" times are the factors causing accidents on the roadways during COVID19:

Driving under the influence — There appears to be no reduction in the number of impaired drivers on the roadway. This factor alone remains one of the leading causes of crashes on Louisiana roadways.



— There appears to be no reduction in the number of impaired drivers on the roadway. This factor alone remains one of the leading causes of crashes on roadways. Speeding — It may be tempting to travel faster when drivers realize traffic is lighter than normal. With tourism, the leading industry in Louisiana , currently non-existent, there are fewer cars on the roadway. This often provides drivers with a false sense of security, so they fail to maintain speed limits.



— It may be tempting to travel faster when drivers realize traffic is lighter than normal. With tourism, the leading industry in , currently non-existent, there are fewer cars on the roadway. This often provides drivers with a false sense of security, so they fail to maintain speed limits. Failure to use seat belts - Drivers traveling on a quiet road often do not realize their lives are still in jeopardy by those who fail to maintain proper speed or those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Trooper Taylor Scrantz, Louisiana State Police Troop A Public Information Officer, states, "We're not seeing any correlation between the COVID virus and less people being on the roadway. We're seeing them for the same reason: speed, impaired driving, and the lack of seat belt use," Scrantz said. Drivers need to remain safe during this time and use caution and common sense while traveling on the roadways.

During this challenging time, if you or someone you love has been involved in a car accident or impacted by COVID-19, attorney John W. Redmann can be reached by phone at 504-500-5000, by email at [email protected] or online 24/7.

