Join Frost & Sullivan experts Krishna Jayaraman, Programme Manager, and Niranjan Manohar, Research Director, for the highly anticipated webinar, "Car-as-a-Marketplace: A Transaction Centre on Wheels," on Tuesday, 21 January 2020, at 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. EST, as they shine a light on market dynamics (partnerships, retailers, platform requisites), customer perceptions (interest and willingness to pay for on-demand services), and the myriad growth opportunities created by making the car a high-octane transactional hub.

Expert Insights You Will Not Want to Miss:

How do you engage a customer on the in-vehicle infotainment platform? What is the best category of services? What are the steps to launch a robust retail portfolio in cars?

What are the implications for the industry, including the need for new data-driven platforms and partners?

How can you take advantage of growth opportunities, such as business models for one-time purchase, recurrent transactional models and pay-as-you-go options?

What are the investment opportunities, including revenue potential from the marketplace and on-demand ROI from connected cars?

"In Europe and North America alone, more than 80% of customers express interest in the use of in-vehicle marketplace and feature-on-demand (FOD) upgrades, which will help propel the anticipated value of transactions to $18 billion in 2025. Parking and charging emerge as the most compelling use cases to initiate a marketplace solution," explains Jayaraman.

"With so many opportunities on offer, it is little wonder that the ecosystem is packed with car manufacturers, platform providers, payment companies, virtual assistants, retailers and service providers, all contesting for a slice of the action and the revenues," adds Manohar.

