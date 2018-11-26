Car Bow Store Introduces New 28 Inch Big Gift Car Bows & House Bows

WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Bow Store announced today the release of their new 28 Inch Giant Gift Bows. This new style of car bow closely resembles a jumbo-sized version of the popular "star bow" which is commonly used to top off small-sized gifts. These bows are available with a suction cup, magnet, or metal door hanger, which can be used to display the 28 Inch Giant Gift Bow on the front door of a house. The bows are offered in 4 colors: Blue, Green, Red, and White.

28 Inch Big Gift Car Bow 28 Inch Big Front Door Bow For House

The 28 Inch Gift Bows offer unparalleled rigidity, making them the most attractive and durable big bow on the market. In particular, these bows are ideal for vertical displays such as on the front door of a newly sold house or in visual merchandising displays.

According to Michael Rudolph, President of Car Bow Store, "Our 28 Inch Gift Bows are the ideal option for real estate developers and real estate agents who are looking to dress up a newly sold house…Home sellers like to use our house bows to create a photo opportunity. They will take a picture of the happy family in front of their new home with the big bow hanging on their front door. These photos are then used for marketing purposes on social media."

The new 28 Inch Gift Bows are also an excellent option for those looking for a really special car bow. According to Rudolph, "This is best looking car bow available and we are very proud to have designed, engineered, and manufactured this product 100% in the United States."

Traditionally big bows were used mostly as a sales tool and decoration at car dealerships, however, Car Bow Store is noticing an increase in companies across different industries using big bows in their marketing campaigns. According to Rudolph, "We sell many giant bows directly to car dealerships and real estate developers. We have also been finding traction for our big bows among floral shops, nurseries, advertising agencies, television & movie production companies, golf tournaments, mall giveaways, and much more."

About Car Bow Store:

Car Bow Store is the leading manufacturer of car bows in the United States, selling over 25,000 big bows per year. The company is the leading innovator in the car bow industry and proudly designs, engineers, and manufacturers all of their big bows at their Warminster, PA headquarters. More information about Car Bow Store is available at www.carbowstore.org.

Michael Rudolph

Car Bow Store

440 Nina Way

Warminster, PA 18974

215-672-1054

205392@email4pr.com

www.carbowstore.org

SOURCE Car Bow Store

Related Links

http://www.carbowstore.org

