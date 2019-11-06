Car Care Clinic will Take the Guess Work out of Maintaining Your Vehicle

As part of their innovative approach to auto care, Craftsman goes beyond the typical repair experience and offers a variety of community events and learning opportunities. The November Car Care Clinic will cover basic car maintenance and include hands-on demonstrations of checking brakes, fluids, tires, and other vehicle systems. In addition, the evening will feature a Happy Hour with hors d'oeuvres, giveaways, prizes, & more.

"My wife Judy and I are committed to our customers and appreciate their business and loyalty to Craftsman Auto Care. The Car Care Clinic is one way for us to give back to them. Helping ease people's minds about vehicle maintenance by sharing some of our knowledge and answering questions in a focused and fun environment is what the Clinic is all about," said owner Matt Curry.

With the successful launch of Craftsman Auto Care in Alexandria, Matt and Judy Curry opened three new locations within 10 months, each featuring their signature state-of-the-art repair equipment, comfortable family- and pet-friendly showroom, and convenient after-hours drop off. At each visit, their technicians utilize the most sophisticated technology and provide customers with digital inspection photos and expert recommendations to help car owners make smart repair decisions.

Author of the best-selling book The A.D.D. Entrepreneur, Matt Curry has been an innovator in the auto repair industry for more than 35 years. In addition to Craftsman Auto Care and Curry's Auto Service, he founded The Hybrid Shop franchise which specializes in hybrid and electric vehicles. His consulting business, A Dash of Curry, advises entrepreneurs on strategies for increasing sales and profits and delivering outstanding customer service. Additionally, he hosts the highly successful Craftsman Community Cars & Coffee series for auto enthusiasts.

Seating at the November Car Care Clinic is limited, and the $10 fee will be donated to Final Salute, Inc. To register, visit craftsmanautocare.com and click on the home page banner. Craftsman's Merrifield location is at 2733 Merrilee Drive.

Contact:

Judy Curry

(703) 470-4968

judy@craftsmanautocare.com

SOURCE Craftsman Auto Care

Related Links

https://www.craftsmanautocare.com

