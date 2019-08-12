Car Enthusiasts Celebrate Kick-off to Car Week with Inaugural Concours at Pasadera on Aug. 9

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Car enthusiasts from age 8 to 80 joined in the fun at The Club at Pasadera's (TCAP) inaugural Concours at Pasadera on Aug. 9, at the luxurious country club in Monterey.

Renowned Executive Chef Colin Moody created gourmet culinary stations complemented by free-flowing Champagne and sparkling blush wines for the spectacular showcase of 55 collectible cars.

Among the diverse array of collectible cars on display included vehicles from Aston-Martin, Austin-Healy, Bentley, Buick, Chevrolet, Cobra, Denzel, Ferrari, Ford, Jeep, Jensen, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Nissan, Panoz, Pontiac, Porsche, VW and more.

Vetting authorities were Jeffrey Ernest, Bill Finkbeiner and Eric Keener, while judges included Coppa Bella Motors owner Steve Fremgen and Laguna Seca CEO Tim McGrane. Winners in two categories and four award classes received crystal plates from Tiffany & Co.:

Lynn Carmichael , 1969 Chevy Camaro Pace Car, Domestic 1

, 1969 Chevy Camaro Pace Car, Domestic 1 Mark Merrill , 1957 Rometsch Beeskow, International 23

, 1957 Rometsch Beeskow, International 23 Ted Voigt , 1957 Mercedes 300 SL, Best in Class

, 1957 Mercedes 300 SL, Best in Class Shawn Ebert , 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish, Modern Classic

, 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish, Modern Classic Russ Trull , 1950 Buick Woody, Modified 1

, 1950 Buick Woody, Modified 1 Woody Clum , 1936 Ford Cabriolet, Vintage/Pre-War 1

"I am new to The Club at Pasadera and to the Peninsula," said Kurt Burmeister, TCAP's General Manager. "Two months ago, I would not have considered myself a 'car guy.' Playing a role in the execution of this fun event officially made me one. What a way to kick off Car Week! I am super-excited for next year and seeing what rolls into town in the next few days."

Sponsors were Elite Auto Films of Monterey, Gene's Import Auto Body, Hagerty Insurance, Martinelli's and Porsche of Monterey. Part of the proceeds benefit the Bridge Restoration Ministry in Pacific Grove, which helps those struggling with addictions.

Monterey Motorsports owner Rick Barnett, a car collector and Club at Pasadera member, led the organization for the event and served as Master of Ceremonies. "In 1979 I attended my first Concours at Pebble Beach," he said. "Ever since, Car Week has been a part of our family's life. This year was exciting, as the launch to Car Week kicked off at Pasadera. Friends gathered to see the cars and enjoy the food. It was amazing — can't wait for next year!"

The 2020 Concours at Pasadera was held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 9.

