Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1%|Technavio
Apr 21, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The car fleet leasing market in the US is set to reach USD 149.17 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Autoflex Leasing, Avis Budget Group Inc., Corporate Fleet Services Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corp. NV, Sixt SE, and Wheels Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growth of the auto leasing market in the US will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
The car fleet leasing market in the US is segmented as below:
- End-user
- IT Industry
- Food and Beverage Industry
- Pharmaceuticals Industry
- Others
- Type
- Open-end Lease
- Closed-end Lease
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44240
Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the car fleet leasing market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Autoflex Leasing, Avis Budget Group Inc., Corporate Fleet Services Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corp. NV, Sixt SE, and Wheels Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US size
- Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US trends
- Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US industry analysis
The growth of the auto leasing market in the US likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, market uncertainty may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the car fleet leasing market in us are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Industrial Truck Market- The industrial truck market is segmented by product (electric truck and non-electric) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Truck-as-a-Service Market- The truck-as-a-service market is segmented by service (digital freight brokerage, telematics, data analytics, and truck platooning) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Car Fleet Leasing Market in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the car fleet leasing market in the US growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the car fleet leasing market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the car fleet leasing market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car fleet leasing market in the US vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- IT industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceuticals industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Open-end lease - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Close-end lease - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALD SA
- Arval Service Lease
- Autoflex Leasing
- Avis Budget Group Inc.
- Corporate Fleet Services Inc.
- Enterprise Holdings Inc.
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
- LeasePlan Corp. NV
- Sixt SE
- Wheels Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Download FREE Sample Report
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
the US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/car-fleet-leasing-market-in-us-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article