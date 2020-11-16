Car Keys Express Launches FleetHero, Key and Title Management Service

"Travelers return rental cars to the airport and fly away with keys all the time. This takes the vehicle out of service for days, even weeks until the key is replaced. So add up the costs: there's the tow to the dealership; the cost for the key; some fleets require two keys on the vehicle; add lost revenue. It's not unusual for each incident to cost many thousands of dollars," said Mike Bliss, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Car Keys Express. "With FleetHero, we eliminate those costs. Our system allows our clients to just click the mouse and we ship them a key they already own. Now our fleet partners can avoid the headaches, expense, and distraction of being experts at warehousing and logistics, and get back to doing what they do best."

Fleet operators sometimes manage hundreds of thousands of vehicles across thousands of branches. Some fleets, like those in the car rental industry, extensively leverage one-way deployments. Often, fleet managers have difficulty keeping track of keys and titles. FleetHero gives operators maximum operational simplicity and cost effectiveness, while providing total visibility to fully track their key and title assets. They can now replace them via an easy-to-use online portal, searchable by VIN 24/7. With CKE's emergency mobile service, they can dispatch a CKE mobile technician to immediately replace a key. With CKE's recycling program, at the end of the vehicle's life-cycle, CKE will even pay the fleet operator for unused keys.

"Our fleet clients, large and small, are facing the same set of challenges. Key technology has greatly increased over the years and so has their replacement cost--so much so that fleet operators now consider them significant assets," said Mark Lanwehr, Founder and CEO of Car Keys Express. "So we developed a completely new approach to replacing keys, with the added benefit to our customers of managing their vehicle titles. As the leader in automotive key replacement, we already supply thousands of businesses and consumers using our mature warehousing and distribution infrastructure. Once you add our nationwide network of technicians, it's a unique suite of services that extends our already deep reach into the fleet services space."

Car Keys Express is a global leader in discount, automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's, "Inc. 5000" in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015 and 2019, EY Entrepreneur of the Year® for Manufacturing in 2017, and EnterpriseCorp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com .

