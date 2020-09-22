Car Keys Express Launches Groundbreaking Car Key Replacement App

The process involves three steps: "Pick," "Pic," and "Pair." In the app, the user picks their vehicle from a list. Then, they take a picture of their key. Car Keys Express ships them a new, already cut key. Next, the consumer "pairs" the key to their vehicle with the included "EZ installer," which plugs into the vehicle's standard diagnostic port.

Most users enjoy significant savings over dealership prices. The app is free of charge.

Significantly, users have the option to protect themselves against future loss using another innovation of the app: "digital spare" keys. This allows for users to keep a digital version of their keys in secure cloud storage. In the event a key is lost or damaged, the customer can easily request a replacement.

"Car keys are more complex than ever and it's increasingly difficult for our customers to find retailers that cut keys—especially high-security, laser-cut keys," said Mike Bliss, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Car Keys Express. "Our new app puts key replacement—literally—in consumers' hands. Instead of having to go to a dealership to replace a key, you can reach in your pocket and replace it yourself with your phone."

The app won the highly-coveted "Best New Product" award when it was launched at the 2019 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas. AAPEX is the automotive parts industry's premier trade show, showcasing the most innovative products, services, and technologies. Winners were selected by vote by industry leaders in attendance.

"We transformed key replacement in the B2B channels we serve and we're gaining strong footholds in retail," said Mark Lanwehr, Founder and CEO of Car Keys Express LLC. "The app is a quantum leap for our direct-to-consumer business and it will serve as a platform for other new technologies we're working on that will change the automotive key replacement landscape forever."

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5cyc-WEkf0

For more information or to download, visit CarKeysExpress.com/app.

About Car Keys Express

Car Keys Express is a global leader in automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's, "Inc. 5000" in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015 and 2019, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® in 2017, and EnterpriseCorp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com.

