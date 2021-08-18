Car Keys Express wins Inc. 5000 award for 6th consecutive year.

Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on 3-year revenue growth. Very few of the 30 million small businesses in the United States ever appear on the prestigious list, and fewer still sustain their growth to be included for six consecutive years.

The award puts Car Keys Express in good company, alongside many other well-known companies like Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, Under Armour, Patagonia, Intuit, and Zappos that first gained national recognition as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

"This year, winning a place on the list is monumental, considering the continuing challenges resulting from the Covid lockdowns," said Mark Lanwehr, Founder and CEO of Car Keys Express. "Being awarded a single time is considered a significant achievement. Of course, as a company grows, it becomes increasingly difficult to meet the growth rate required to win in succeeding years. Due to the continued dedication of our team members all over North America, we've been awarded an amazing six years in a row. Our retail consumer products business has exceeded our best expectations, proving consumers are eager for solutions outside the traditional dealership replacement model. Looking forward, our team continues to ensure our development pipeline turns out industry-unique projects. The new key cutting and pairing technologies we're introducing will further strengthen our leadership position in the industry."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list including company profiles can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

About Car Keys Express



Car Keys Express is a global leader in discount, automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's, "Inc. 5000" in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015 and 2019, Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year® in 2017, and EnterpriseCorp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com.



