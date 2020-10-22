Car Keys Express Wins Inc. Magazine's Inc. "5000" Award

To be awarded a spot on Inc. 5000's annual list multiple times is not an easy task. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied over the years, only a fraction are recognized more than once. Maintaining a winning streak on the coveted list for a fifth consecutive year is truly an extraordinary accomplishment—putting the brand in elite company.

"We're proud to win the Inc. 5000 award for the fifth year in a row. This honor is a direct result of our team's commitment to innovation, strengthening our position as industry leader," said Mark Lanwehr, Founder and CEO of Car Keys Express. "Our new expansion into the retail sector demonstrates two things. First, there's massive latent demand for inexpensive and convenient replacement of car keys. Second, retailers recognize the value proposition of our unique, universal products: simplicity, convenience, and affordability. Since founding the company in 2002, my goal has always been to bring automotive key replacement back to retail. The success of the products and services we're rolling out now proves that dream is finally becoming a reality."

About Car Keys Express

Car Keys Express is a global leader in automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's, "Inc. 5000" in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015 and 2019, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® in 2017, and EnterpriseCorp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com.

