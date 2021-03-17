Car Keys Express Wins National Supply Agreement with Leading Automotive Parts Retailer

To earn the auto parts retailer's business, CKE looked at every element of the key replacement category to maximize sales opportunities. They built a comprehensive strategy to modernize the assortment, cover more vehicles, and integrate the line with the retailer's key cutting program.

A major aim of the product assortment was to increase in-stock vehicle coverage while minimizing SKU count. To improve coverage, CKE added Universal Car Remotes, Universal Car Keys, and added an optimized assortment of replacement keyless remote shells. The Universal Car Remotes alone replace 372 OEM keyless remotes and cover more than 60 million vehicles.

"We were hired to modernize a category that's been in decline for years," said Mike Bliss, VP of Sales and Marketing at CKE. "Our program offers retailers a more complete and modern solution: We also made key cutting and pairing easier than ever thanks to our exclusive 'world's first' technologies created specifically for retailers. With our Universal Car Remotes, Universal Car Keys, and EZ installers, retailers can cover more vehicles with fewer SKUs, at a lower price. Next, we added commercial solutions. We took a holistic approach to refreshing the category and presented a solution set that was superior in every regard."

Changes to the assortment dramatically improved "in-stock" vehicle coverage for the retailer, resulting in more turns and increased customer satisfaction. CKE also lowered the retailer's cost basis, which will make the products more competitive with online options. Additionally, the company's SKU rationalization reduces special orders and eliminates inventory dollars tied up on slow movers.

Car Keys Express also modernized the line with attractive and intuitive packaging, which makes it easier for customers to identify products and confirm vehicle compatibility. Each package includes a QR code, directing consumers to a product-specific "how to" video.

"Most auto parts categories have a thriving aftermarket. But car dealerships have enjoyed a virtual monopoly for decades," said Mark Lanwehr, CKE Founder and CEO. "Over time, it's grown into a multi-billion dollar industry with little representation in retail. That's changing now. Our unique technologies are a culmination of a decade-long investment in R&D to bring simple, inexpensive key replacement back to retail. Securing this agreement as primary vendor with the retail auto parts industry leader is yet another demonstration of the shift underway in retail that's made Car Keys Express the vendor of choice."

To learn more about how CKE is bringing automotive key replacement back to retail, visit CarKeysExpress.com/Retail.

Car Keys Express is a global leader in discount, automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's, "Inc. 5000" in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015 and 2019, Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year® in 2017, and EnterpriseCorp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others.



