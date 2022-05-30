Car Leasing Market: 12.40% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Size, Share, & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End-user, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2025

The Car Leasing Market Share is expected to increase by 18.38 million units from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 15.17%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

One of the key factors driving the car leasing market growth is the rising technological obsolescence of older cars .

. Off-lease cars fueling the used car market is the major trend influencing the car leasing market growth.

is the major trend influencing the car leasing market growth. Limited customer awareness and acceptance in semi-urban and rural areas is one of the key challenges hindering the car leasing market growth.

is one of the key challenges hindering the car leasing market growth. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 78% among the other regions. Therefore, the car leasing market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

among the other regions. Therefore, the car leasing market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. In the last quarter of 2020, many countries in APAC lifted restrictions on various businesses . Vendors were then able to resume their routine operations by adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

many countries in . Vendors were then able to resume their routine operations by adhering to the Such initiatives are expected to help vendors remain operational and allow the market to recover slowly during the forecast period.

The car leasing market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the commercial customers segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Download Sample : for more additional information about the Car Leasing Market

Scope of the Report

Car Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.17% Market growth 2021-2025 18.38 mn units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.40 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, Europe, APAC, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Athlon Car Lease International BV, Avis Budget Group Inc., Deutsche Leasing AG, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corporation NV, and Sixt SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Commercial Customers Held the Largest Market Share

The car leasing market share growth by the commercial customers will be significant during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) require cars for the transportation of employees. Hence, car leasing is more cost-effective than buying a car.

for the transportation of employees. Hence, car leasing is more cost-effective than buying a car. SMEs enter into a lease agreement with car leasing companies, which allows employees to use leased cars. Thus, commercial customers are expected to remain the major segment of the global car leasing market during the forecast period.

Download our sample report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

APAC is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

78% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for car leasing in APAC.

of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. In terms of leasing volume, APAC constitutes nearly one-fourth of the global volume.

of the market in other regions. In terms of leasing volume, APAC constitutes Due to the large volume production of automotive, rising population, and growing spending power, the potential of automotive leasing in the APAC remains high.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ALD SA

Arval Service Lease

Athlon Car Lease International BV

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Deutsche Leasing AG

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Europcar Mobility Group SA

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

LeasePlan Corporation NV

Sixt SE

The car leasing market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Recent Developments

ALD SA - Through this service, the clients can pay the leasing company a regular monthly lease payment to cover financing, depreciation of the vehicle and the cost of various services provided in relation to the use of the vehicle.

Through this service, the clients can pay the leasing company a regular monthly lease payment to cover financing, depreciation of the vehicle and the cost of various services provided in relation to the use of the vehicle. Deutsche Leasing AG- Through this, the company offers various vehicle leasing services including car leasing.

Through this, the company offers various vehicle leasing services including car leasing. Enterprise Holdings Inc.- It provides fullservice fleet management to companies, government agencies, and organizations.

Download Our Sample Report for more product offerings, news, and developments

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Car-as-a-Service Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The car-as-a-service market share is expected to increase by USD 187.05 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 18.83%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The vehicle leasing market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 62.01 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.43%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Global trucking market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers



Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 17: Commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

5.3 Commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Commercial customers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Non-commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

5.4 Non-commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Non-commercial customers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End user

5.5 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 43: ALD SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 44: ALD SA - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 45: ALD SA - Key news

10.3 ALD SA

Exhibit 46: ALD SA - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 47: Arval Service Lease - Overview



Exhibit 48: Arval Service Lease - Product and service



Exhibit 49: Arval Service Lease - Key offerings

10.4 Arval Service Lease

Exhibit 50: Athlon Car Lease International BV - Overview



Exhibit 51: Athlon Car Lease International BV - Product and service

10.5 Athlon Car Lease International BV

Exhibit 52: Athlon Car Lease International BV - Key news



Exhibit 53: Athlon Car Lease International BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Avis Budget Group Inc.

Exhibit 57: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 58: Deutsche Leasing AG - Overview



Exhibit 59: Deutsche Leasing AG - Business segments

10.7 Deutsche Leasing AG

Exhibit 60: Deutsche Leasing AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Deutsche Leasing AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 62: Enterprise Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Enterprise Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Enterprise Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 65: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 66: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Key news

10.9 Europcar Mobility Group SA

Exhibit 68: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Segment focus



Exhibit 70: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments

10.10 Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 72: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 74: LeasePlan Corporation NV - Overview



Exhibit 75: LeasePlan Corporation NV - Business segments

10.11 LeasePlan Corporation NV

Exhibit 76: LeasePlan Corporation NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: LeasePlan Corporation NV - Segment focus



Exhibit 78: Sixt SE - Overview



Exhibit 79: Sixt SE - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Sixt SE - Key offerings

10.12 Sixt SE

Exhibit 81: Sixt SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources



Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio