Car Leasing Market to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during 2021-2025, ALD SA and Arval Service Lease emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at par impact on the car leasing market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Commercial customers led the end-user segment in the car leasing market.

What is the major driver in the market?

The economic way of acquiring a car is likely to drive the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.

What will be the YOY in 2021?

The YOY is estimated at 21.79% in 2021.

How big is the APAC market?

74% of the growth will come from APAC

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Athlon Car Lease International BV, Avis Budget Group Inc., Deutsche Leasing AG, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corporation NV, and Sixt SE are some of the major market participants.

Although the economic way of acquiring a car, rising technological obsolescence of older cars, and effective means of personal transportation for businesses will offer immense growth opportunities, limited customer awareness and acceptance in semi-urban and rural areas are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this car leasing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Car Leasing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Car Leasing Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial Customers



Non-commercial Customers

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41043

Car Leasing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The car leasing market report covers the following areas:

Car Leasing Market Size

Car Leasing Market Trends

Car Leasing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies off-lease cars fueling the used car market as one of the prime reasons driving the car leasing market growth during the next few years.

Car Leasing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist car leasing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the car leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the car leasing market across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car leasing market vendors

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALD SA

Arval Service Lease

Athlon Car Lease International BV

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Deutsche Leasing AG

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Europcar Mobility Group SA

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

LeasePlan Corporation NV

Sixt SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

