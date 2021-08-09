Car Rack Market | Positioning of vendors such as ACPS Automotive GmbH, Allen Sports USA, and Atera GmbH among others to be dominant during forecast period
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the car rack market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. ACPS Automotive GmbH (Germany), Allen Sports USA (US), Atera GmbH (Germany), CRUZBER SA (Spain), KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG (Germany), Kuat Racks (US), Mont Blanc Group AB (Sweden), Rhino Rack Pty Ltd. (US), Thule Group AB (Sweden), and Yakima Products Inc. (US) are some of the major market participants.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing demand for smaller cars will offer immense growth opportunities, difficulties in the installation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Car Rack Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Car Rack Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Bike Car Rack
- Roof Rack
- Ski Rack
- Roof Box
- Water Sports Carrier
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Car Rack Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our car rack market report covers the following areas:
- Car Rack Market size
- Car Rack Market trends
- Car Rack Market industry analysis
This study identifies increasing demand for adventure tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the car rack market growth during the next few years.
Car Rack Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Car Rack Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Car Rack Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Car Rack Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist car rack market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the car rack market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the car rack market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car rack market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Bike car rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Roof rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ski rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Roof box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Water sports carrier - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACPS Automotive GmbH
- Allen Sports USA
- Atera GmbH
- CRUZBER SA
- KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG
- Kuat Racks
- Mont Blanc Group AB
- Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.
- Thule Group AB
- Yakima Products Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
