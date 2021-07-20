Car Rental Gateway and Liigu kick off Contactless Car Rental in Top European Destinations

"We share a mission with Liigu to offer mobility services to everyone whenever and wherever," says Martin Kallasmaa, Car Rental Gateway's Commercial Director. "Titanium Mobility gives our partners a flexible and efficient tool stack for scaling up a forward-looking service. Our biggest innovation is not technology. It's the attitude. We want to make car-sharing truly customer-friendly by making the most of the technology that is already out there."

Liigu kicks off in the time of change for the travel industry with an ambition to shift the classical concept of car rental. Their goal is to offer a service as convenient as customers having their own car waiting in the airport parking lot. Instead of upsell-oriented rental desks, Liigu also offers their customers leading-edge personal support during their whole trip.

Titanium Mobility provides a technology to meet Liigu's goal. A full mobility journey on a single platform enables customers to book a car online, go straight to the car, unlock the doors using the mobile app, and drive off. In other words, a smartphone is the only thing needed to rent a Liigu car.

The shift towards contactless services in car rental keeps up with the current way of living. People are used to doing everything online—shopping for groceries, furniture, and even cars, working remotely and ordering food to their doorsteps. Why couldn't renting a car be just as easy? Car Rental Gateway and Liigu have teamed up to answer: yes, it can.

Car Rental Gateway is one of the leading global technology providers in the industry—they have built the core platform for Rentalcars.com, the biggest online broker in the market, and provide Expedia with unified data and connectivity with all major car rental operators. The team that is experienced in bringing together mobility providers and travel distributors, has been steering e-commerce solutions in car rental distribution software since 2001.

Media Contact:

Car Rental Gateway LTD

Martin Kallasmaa

Commercial Director

Suite 510 Hyde Park Hayes 3, 11 Millington Road Hayes, Middlesex UB3 4AZ

United Kingdom

Mobile: +44-758-467-5103

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Car Rental Gateway Ltd