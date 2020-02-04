NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Car Rental Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary

Global Car Rental industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023).



Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global car rental Market. Includes Market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of Market growth trends and leading companies.



Key Highlights

- The car rental market is defined as revenues generated by car rental companies for self-drive cars for hire. The market value is mainly made up of car rentals for business, leisure purposes and Insurance Replacement. Market volumes represent the size of the rental car fleet within the respective countries. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report were calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

- The global car rental market had total revenues of $74.3bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2014 and 2018.

- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 4.4% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total fleet size of 6,657.2 thousand cars in 2018.

- The largest car rental company in the world, Enterprise CarShare, created an automated means by which vehicles can be rented by the hour. Expectations are that such services will become commonplace across the car rental market.



