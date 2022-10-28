Car Rental Market to grow by USD 93.17 Bn by 2026, 38% of the growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The car rental market size is expected to grow by USD 93.17 billion during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The growth of the travel and tourist sector is a major driver of the automobile rental market, but there are some issues, such as the expansion of car-sharing services that may restrain market expansion. Request Free Sample Report.

Car Rental Market: Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Rental Market 2022-2026

The car rental market in North America is moderately integrated with the key vendors in this region being Enterprise Holdings, Avis Budget Group Inc. (Avis), and Hertz. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of this region is low fuel prices, which have reduced the cost of transport by rental cars. In addition, Mexico is also benefiting from the arrival of international tourists and the presence of domestic tourists. The car rental market in the US is highly consolidated as the top players account for a major share of the market. However, there are small operators whose revenue generation is low as they are mostly operated in regional places. Download Free Sample Report.

Car Rental Market: Major Driver

The expansion of the travel and tourist sector is one of the main factors supporting the growth of the vehicle rental business. To stop the spread of COVID-19, numerous nations throughout the world imposed lockdowns and limitations on travel and tourism-related activities. The travel and tourist sector has recovered thanks to the creation of COVID-19 vaccinations, though. The limitations placed on various public transportation systems helped in raising the demand for automobile rentals in various nations. India decided to prolong its ban on regular international flights until March 2021. Therefore the expansion of the worldwide vehicle rental market is expected to be driven by the revival of tourism, particularly domestic tourism.

Car Rental Market: Key Trend

The rise of intermediaries is one of the significant market trends driving the growth of the vehicle rental industry. Earlier customers used to call service providers on the phone to reserve rides and accept the price proposed. The benefit of many established rental brokers is that they act as demand aggregators and mediators between customers and operators. Because of these middlemen, customers benefit from the cheap prices they must pay when renting cars. This will further fuel the expansion of the automobile rental market during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

Car Rental Market: Major Challenge

Owing to the lack of long-distance travel for many business trips, business car rentals are expected to face strong competition from ride-sharing operators, whose options are flexible and affordable. Furthermore, the number of people using car-hailing services has grown in recent years, due to the increasing cost of owning a private car and the lack of parking space for a self-drive rental car. The major car-hailing service operators, such as Uber and Lyft, have heavily invested in advertisements across digital, television, and print media to increase brand awareness, which is expected to hinder the global car rental market's growth during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports

Automotive Rental and Leasing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the automotive rental and leasing market segmentation by type (passenger car rental, truck utility trailer, recreational vehicle rental and leasing, and passenger car lease) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Online Clothing Rental Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The report extensively covers online clothing rental market segmentation by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Car Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $93.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Futtaim Group Co., Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Autorent Car Rental LLC, Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., CENTAURO RENT A CAR S.L.U, DriiveMe Ltd., Drivezy Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Expedia Group Inc., Getaround Inc., Green Motion International, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Mex Rent a Car, Movida Participacoes SA, OK Group, SIXT SE, Turo Inc., and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Rental Category



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Economy cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Economy cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Economy cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Economy cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Economy cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Executive cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Executive cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Executive cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Executive cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Executive cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Luxury cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Luxury cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 SUVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on SUVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on SUVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on SUVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on SUVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 MUVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on MUVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on MUVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on MUVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on MUVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Mode of Booking - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Mode of Booking - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Booking

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Mode of Booking ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Rental Category

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 64: Chart on Rental Category - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rental Category - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Rental Category

Exhibit 66: Chart on Comparison by Rental Category



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Comparison by Rental Category

7.3 Air transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on Air transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Air transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Air transport - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Air transport - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Local transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Local transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Local transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Local transport - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Local transport - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Outstation transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on Outstation transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Outstation transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Outstation transport - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Outstation transport - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Other transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on Other transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Other transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on Other transport - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Other transport - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Rental Category

Exhibit 84: Market opportunity by Rental Category ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 85: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 86: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 88: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 98: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 102: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 106: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 110: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 111: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 113: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 114: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 118: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 120: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 122: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 124: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 125: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 126: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 127: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 128: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 129: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 130: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 131: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 132: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 133: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 134: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 135: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 136: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Avis Budget Group Inc.

Exhibit 137: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 144: Enterprise Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Enterprise Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Enterprise Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Enterprise Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Europcar Mobility Group SA

Exhibit 148: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 151: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Segment focus

12.7 Expedia Group Inc.

Exhibit 153: Expedia Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Expedia Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Expedia Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Expedia Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 157: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Localiza Rent a Car SA

Exhibit 161: Localiza Rent a Car SA - Overview



Exhibit 162: Localiza Rent a Car SA - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Localiza Rent a Car SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Localiza Rent a Car SA - Segment focus

12.10 Movida Participacoes SA

Exhibit 165: Movida Participacoes SA - Overview



Exhibit 166: Movida Participacoes SA - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Movida Participacoes SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Movida Participacoes SA - Segment focus

12.11 SIXT SE

Exhibit 169: SIXT SE - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 170: SIXT SE - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 171: SIXT SE - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 172: SIXT SE - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 173: SIXT SE - Segment focus

12.12 Turo Inc.

Exhibit 174: Turo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Turo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Turo Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio