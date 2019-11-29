Car Service DC, Connect, Shares 5 California Wineries to Visit on A Rainy Day

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't let rainy weather get in the way of enjoying California's rich wine country. There are many charming wineries in California that feature cozy indoor tasting rooms and enchanting atmospheres that are perfect for escaping rainy weather and enjoying delicious wine. Car service DC, Connect, shares five California wineries to visit on a rainy day.

Failla Wines. This winery features a 1930s farmhouse full of cozy furniture and rich in history. Head here on a rainy day to enjoy a casual vibe that makes you forget you aren't still at home -- there is even a wood-burning stove to help you escape the chill of the rain.



B Cellars Vineyards and Winery. This winery focuses on food-centric wines, so it is a perfect location for those looking for food and wine pairings. Eliminate having to venture back out into the rain for something to eat by making your rainy day adventure in California a trip to B Cellars Vineyards and Winery.



Ovid Vineyards. If you are one of those people who finds the sights and sounds of rain to be relaxing, Ovid Vineyards is for you. With large modern windows and skylights, you can be sheltered from the rain, but still enjoy the atmosphere it creates.



Macauley Vineyard . Macauley Vineyard is ideal for those looking to escape the crowds of tasting rooms, since it is reservation only. A reservation on a rainy day lets you enjoy the small home on the Hunnicutt Winery property in a casual setting.



Far Niente. With long farm tables and plentiful windows and glass doors, Far Niente is a great place to sip the rainy day away with a group of friends. This winery was founded in 1885, so its rich history gives you a lot to learn and discuss. And for a unique experience, escape to the underground wine cave.

Next time it's raining on the day you plan to visit on of California's great wineries, don't cancel! Make sure to visit one of these wineries and you'll be sure to have a day to remember, no matter the weather.

