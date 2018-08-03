Car Show In Ogden Is Cruisin' for a Cause

This year, Heiner's is heading back to the '80s to celebrate some treasured cars from equally treasured movies. Chris Heiner, vice president of Heiner's Insurance Center, remarked, "You are going to have even more fun at the car show this year. We knew Utahans would be excited to see their favorite cars from '80s movies, so we went all in on an '80s theme to match."

The line-up includes all the favorites; Back to the Future, Kit from Knight Rider, and General Lee from Dukes of Hazard. It does not stop there. Guests are encouraged to stay after the sun sets to watch these movies on the big screens. For those feeling extra charitable, they can donate $5 to take a picture with the respective classic car and $50 to sit inside and watch the same movie that features the car!

"The response I see to these cars has been entertaining," says Wes Davis, owner of the Back to the Future car lineup and Kit from Knight Rider. "People from all ages get excited and tell me how they love these cars. I have seen people jumping up and down with excitement to getting weak at the knees over them. It is fun to see others have the same love and passion for these vehicles. These cars are like celebrities; they have been wanted for weddings, music videos and commercials."

This year, Heiner's Insurance is teaming with B&S Motorsports Charity to refurbish a 1964 Cadillac Coup-de-Ville and donate it to one lucky winner. Cruisin' for a Cause will kick off the donation where guests can enter for their chance to win the meticulously-restored, spruce blue classic. All proceeds of the contest will benefit the Just-A-Break Cancer foundation.

Just-A-Break provides opportunities and getaways for families fighting cancer, giving them a well-deserved break from the harsh reality of living with cancer. The organization was founded in Ogden and serves the entire mountain west region.

About Heiner's Insurance: Heiner's Insurance delivers premium hospitality and products at competitive prices. Heiner's provides a wide variety of insurance coverage, including all aspects of personal, business, and health insurance. They are dedicated to protecting the assets and interests of their clients by matching each customer with one of the many major insurance carriers offered by Heiner's Insurance. Heiner's guests and customers will receive unmatched, courteous service with high-quality products second to none.

Contact:



Nate Di Palma



nate@conceptmrk.com



435-615-1758 Office



435-640-3856

SOURCE Heiner’s Insurance