C.A.R. statement on HUD's roll back of rule that would weaken fair housing laws

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement regarding the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) announcement to terminate the 2015 Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule and to implement a new rule that will roll back 50 years of work on fair housing and weaken HUD's role in promoting and protecting fair housing:

C.A.R. is asking HUD to halt the implementation of this rule and work with the real estate industry and community groups to rewrite it. The new rule minimizes a community's responsibility to reverse the impact of historical discrimination and segregation practices. The new rule also all but abdicates HUD's responsibility to properly monitor and oversee the implementation of the Fair Housing Act.

"As REALTORS®, we have seen progress made regarding fair housing over the last 50 years throughout our communities in California. However, the long history of discrimination in housing continues to play a major role with respect to vast disparities within many communities and among many populations statewide," said C.A.R. President Jeanne Radsick.

"As stewards of fair housing, C.A.R. believes HUD should halt the final rule and actively work with the real estate industry to take a stronger stance on monitoring what communities are doing to implement and protect fair housing. There is still much work to be done, and C.A.R. is committed to working with its members to continuing to lead in the fight against housing and racial discrimination so all Americans can achieve the dream of homeownership," Radsick said.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)

Related Links

https://www.car.org

