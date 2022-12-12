CAR-T Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022: $24 Billion in Public and Private Investments Underpins Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAR-T Cell Therapy Market by Target Indications, Target Antigens, Key Players and Key Geographies - Global Forecast 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cancer is the one of the leading cause of deaths, globally. In fact, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), 10 million cancer related deaths were reported in 2020. Further, it is estimated that, by the end of 2040, 27.5 million new cases will be added to the global cancer burden, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on affected individuals, their families, communities as well as the national health systems.

Even though a number of treatment options are available to control disease progression and keep malignant cells from spreading throughout the body, lasting remission is still difficult to achieve. Amidst the active initiatives undertaken to develop more targeted anti-cancer therapies, CAR-T therapies have emerged as a promising option, given their ability to eradicate tumor cells from the body with minimal treatment-related side effects. Further, CAR-T cell therapy, a relatively recent addition to the gamut of anticancer interventions, has demonstrated significant promise. Overall, this highly specific and promising form of CAR-T cell therapy treatment, which harnesses the versatile effector machinery of the human immune system, has revolutionized cancer treatment, globally. Given the consistent increase in number of cell therapies being developed and launched, this upcoming therapeutic segment is on its way to becoming one of the highest valued markets within the biopharmaceutical industry.

At present, more than 5 CAR-T therapies have been approved for several hematological malignancies, including KYMRIAH (Novartis), YESCARTA (Gilead Sciences), TECARTUST (Gilead Sciences), Breyanzi (Bristol Myers Squibb), AbecmaT (Bristol Myers Squibb) and CARVYKTIT (Janssen Biotech / Legend Biotech). In fact, more than 170 companies are engaged in the development of over 970 early and late-stage CAR-T therapies, worldwide.

Moreover, several promising leads are anticipated to be commercially launched over the coming decade, following which the market is projected to grow at a substantial pace. Over 6,500 patents related to CAR-T cell therapies have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. In addition, more than 260 collaborations have been inked between several industry / academic stakeholders in order to advance the development of various pipeline candidates.

To fund product development initiatives, capital investments worth more than USD 24 billion have been made by various private and public sector investors, in the last few years. Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, sufficient financial support from investors and encouraging clinical trial results, the CAR-T cell therapy market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. CAR-T CELL THERAPIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. KEY INSIGHTS

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7. KEY OPINION LEADERS

8. CAR-T CELL THERAPY PROFILES

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

11. PATENT ANALYSIS

12. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

13. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

14. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

15. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS

16. COMPANY PROFILES

17. CONCLUDING REMARKS

18 EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

19. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

20. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Companies Mentioned





920th Hospital of Joint Logistics Support Force

AbbVie Ventures

AbCellera

AbCheck

AbClon

Abound Bio

Abzena

Acibadem University

ACROBiosystems

AdAlta

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adicet Bio

Adimab

Affiliated Hospital of Jiangnan University

Affiliated Hospital of Jiangsu University

University Affiliated Hospital to Academy of Military Medical Sciences

Affiliated Zhongshan Hospital of Dalian University

University AffyImmune Therapeutics

AGC Biologics

Agreen Biotech

AK (Suzhou) Biomedical

Alaunos Therapeutics

Aleta Biotherapeutics

Alexandria Venture Investments

Allife Medical Science and Technology

Allogene Therapeutics

Alpha Biopharma

Amgen Ventures

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC)

Bioceltech Therapeutics

Bio-Gene Technology

BioLife Solutions

Bionomics

BioNTech

Bioray Laboratories

Biosceptre

Bluebird Bio

Boya Jiyin

BoYuan RunSheng Pharma ( Hangzhou )

) Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cabaletta Bio

Cabaret Biotech

Calibr

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

Cellex Patient Treatment

CELLforCURE

CellPoint

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellvec

Celularity

Celyad Oncology

Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research

Central South University

Changhai Hospital

Chengdu USino Technology Biology

Chongqing University Cancer Hospital

City of Hope Medical Center

Eureka Therapeutics

Eutilex

EXUMA Biotech

Fate Therapeutics

Federal Research Institute of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology

Fidelity Management & Research

First People's Hospital of Foshan

Five Prime Therapeutics

Fondazione Matilde Tettamanti Menotti De Marchi Onlus

Fondo Social La Caixa

Formula Pharmaceuticals

Fosun Pharmaceutical

Fourth Hospital of Hebei Medical University

Fraunhofer

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Fudan University

Fujian Medical University

Fundamenta Therapeutics

FutureGen Biopharm

G Plus Life Sciences

GE Global Research

GE Healthcare

Guangzhou 8th People's Hospital

8th People's Hospital Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology

Guangzhou First People's Hospital

Hunan Yongren Medical Innovation

Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Biotech

Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Medical Innovation

IASO Biotherapeutics

iCAR Bio Therapeutics

iCarTAB BioMed

iCell Gene Therapeutics

ICON

And More

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjrsqz

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets