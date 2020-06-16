CAR-T Therapy Market Outlook to 2030 by Target Antigen, Application, Region, Country and Company

DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAR-T Therapy Market Global Report 2020-30" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CAR-T therapy market was worth $611.31 million in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.10% and reach $3,186.23 million by 2023. North America is expected to be the largest region in the forecast period.



The CAR-T therapy market is driven by the increasing financial support provided by different organizations to promote the development and consumption of CAR-T therapy. The government and non-government organizations provide financial support to the companies in CAR-T therapy market for research and development and to the patients for their treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL). For instance, in 2019, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment of New Zealand announced its contribution of $4.9 million over 5 years to its partnership scheme with Malaghan Institute (MI), in order to support the development of CAR T-cell manufacturing in New Zealand. Further, governments in some countries provide subsidy to patients undergoing CAR-T therapy owing to the high cost of the treatment. For example, in 2019, the government of Australia included the CAR-T therapy on the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS). The inclusion of (Kymriah) CAR-T therapy in MBS reduces the cost of the treatment for almost 30 paediatric and young adult (ALL) patients per year in Australia. The financial support provided by different organizations towards CAR-T therapy positively drives the growth of CAR-T therapy market.



The limitations on the application of CAR-T therapy limits the growth of the market. The limitations on CAR-T therapy includes its failure to treat other types of cancer, side effects and the high cost of treatment. CAR-T therapy is widely used as a treatment for a particular type of blood cancer and fails to treat other types of cancers such as lung cancer or breast cancer. Further, in many cases the application of CAR-T therapy results in cytokine release syndrome (CRS). CRS is severe flu like condition causing high fever, nausea, chills, headache, rash, and troubled breathing. Further, the high cost limits the growth of the market. According to an article in HealthLeaders in 2019, the cost of one CAR-T therapy session can be up to $375,000 excluding the overhead charges such as hospital bills. Thus, the growth of the CAR-T therapy is restricted by the various limitations on the application of CAR-T therapy.



The companies in the CAR-T therapy market are conducting clinical trials to assess the ability of CAR-T therapy to treat multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is a type of white blood cell cancer where the cancer cells accumulate in the bone marrow and surrounds the healthy blood cells. CAR-T therapy is being tested as a treatment for multiple myeloma. CAR-T cells are modified to target the multiple myeloma causing cells to treat the relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). For instance, Sorrento Therapeutics, a USA based developer of therapeutic approaches to treat different types of cancer, developed CAR2 anti-CD38 CAR-T cell therapy to treat RRMM. The CAR2 anti-CD38 CAR-T cell therapy is in phase 1 of its clinical trial with 72 participant recruitments made by the end of 2019.The aim of the clinical trial is to evaluate the efficiency and safety of CAR2 anti-CD38 CAR-T cell therapy. The trial is expected to be completed in 2020.



In 2019, Novartis, a Switzerland based global medicines company, acquired CellforCure for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is aimed to increase Novartis' internal production capacity for cell and gene therapies. CellforCure is a French based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides manufacturing facility for cell and gene therapy. CellforCure assisted Novartis in 2017 to manufacture CAR-T treatment named Kymriah.



Major players in the market are Novartis AG, Kite Pharma, Pfizer Inc, Juno Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, CARsgen Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics and Legend Biotech.



