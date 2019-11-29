Car-Themed Mobile Phone Case and Apparel Company 'Revvify' Announces "Ugly Car Holiday" Collection and New Styles Just in Time for Cyber Monday

BALTIMORE, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revvify (http://revvify.com) recently launched its "Ugly Cars Holiday" collection featuring ugly sweater style designs.

Available as cases for iPhone 7/8, 7/8 Plus, X/XS, XS Max, XR, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, and also as men's and women's apparel, the Ugly Holiday collection includes three new designs. The Ugly Cars Holiday collection uses Revvify's tough case – dual layer construction with a heavy duty plastic exterior and rubber interior liner for ultimate protection. Revvify's tough cases are impact resistant and support wireless charging.

View the Ugly Cars Holiday Collection here: https://revvify.com/collections/ugly-holiday-collection

In addition to the Ugly Car Holiday collection, Revvify also introduced two new additional designs – Classic Car V8 logo in dark blue and Journey to the Autobahn in light blue. Both cases are available for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

Classic Car V8 Logo Apple iPhone:

Car Lovers Journey to the Autobahn: https://revvify.com/products/car-lovers-journey-to-the-autobahn

Classic Car V8 Logo: https://revvify.com/collections/apple-iphone-car-lovers/products/car-lovers-v8-logo

Classic Car V8 Logo Samsung Galaxy S10 series: https://revvify.com/products/car-lovers-classic-car-v8-logo

Journey to the Autobahn Galaxy S10 series: https://revvify.com/products/car-lovers-journey-to-the-autobahn-1

About Revvify

Inspired by his love for mobile phones and cars, CEO Randolph Barnes set out to merge two of his favorite pastimes. Revvify offers a selection of car themed mobile phone cases and apparel for automotive enthusiasts. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Revvify also includes designs for those gay and lesbian enthusiasts who do not feel represented in current car culture.

For more information, visit www.revvify.com

