Cara Younger named to American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next

HOUSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Executive Director of Syndicated Finance Origination Cara Younger was named to American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next. Now in its third year, the list recognizes the accomplishments of women age 40 and under in the banking industry.

Younger has been with BBVA since 2013, first starting as director of the syndicated finance origination team. Throughout her nearly 20-year career in the banking industry, she has worked in increasingly responsible roles in loan syndications and advanced into her current role in 2019.

"BBVA really works to support its clients in their growth strategies through both capital commitments and advice. My role in that effort allowed me to help one of the bank's core clients with its biggest and most complex acquisitions in its history," said Younger. "I had the opportunity to build and lead the structuring and execution deal team, including Syndicated Finance, Loan Syndicate & Sales, Legal, Risk, Finance, and Client Coverage, and together we successfully closed the deal and exceeded client expectations."

As the first underwriting of an institutional term loan in the US and largest transaction of its kind for BBVA, Younger also laid the groundwork for future deals. She helped put in place new policies and internal procedures related to underwriting and fronting of the Term Loan B loan and helped refine the credit approval process to be more responsive on transactions like this.

"Cara has consistently demonstrated a level of creativity and leadership that will drive her career on a path to the c-suite. In the area of green financing, she acts as champion in the bank, taking the lead in this initiative by spearheading the promotion of value-added financing structures for clients, as well as acting as the internal 'champion,' helping educate others in the organization," said Michael Adler, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking USA, who nominated Younger for the recognition. "Cara has been instrumental in creating cross functional, cross border teams to develop appropriate financings to advance our clients' green and sustainable ambitions, actively working with clients to structure tailored financings that support their individual goals to promote sustainability and their efforts to improve their ESG practices."

The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next honorees will be featured in the May 2021 issue of American Banker and at an awards ceremony scheduled to take place during the magazine's Most Powerful Women in Banking LEAD conference.

See the complete list of honorees here .

