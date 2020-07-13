Carando Brings Classic Italian Flavor to the Deli With New Products

"As a leader in Italian meats, we are excited to expand our portfolio and bring more of the traditional taste of Carando to consumers," said Diane Purnell, brand manager for Carando at Smithfield Foods. "Our new fully-cooked calzones offer convenient, on-the-go options for consumers looking to enjoy an easy meal at any time."

The calzones are ready to heat and eat in less than two minutes. Each calzone is 6 ounces and retails at $2.99.

To find out more information, visit www.carando.com.

About Carando

Nearly a century ago, founder Pietro Carando brought the Italian tradition of sausage-making from Torino, Italy, to America. Since then, the authentic Italian deli meats, fresh meatballs and sausages, and grab-n-go options of Carando have tied the name to quality. One taste is all it takes to discover the authentic Italian difference of Carando. For more information, visit www.carando.com or follow us on Facebook (@carandomeats) and Instagram (@carandomeats). Carando is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va., since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

