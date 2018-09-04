Caravan Health Accountable Care Symposium Live Stream Registration Now Open

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, health care professionals nationwide can live stream Caravan Health's Accountable Care Symposium from Phoenix, AZ. The morning sessions, including general sessions and keynotes, will be streamed live on both days of the event, December 5 and 6, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Mountain time.

Nationally recognized subject matter experts will take the stage to share their vision, strategies and experiences in Medicare and advanced payment models. Speakers include Andy Slavitt, former Acting CMS Administrator, and veteran Washington health policy expert Rodney Whitlock, a former senior staffer for Senator Charles Grassley. Caravan Health leaders, including CEO and Founder Lynn Barr and Senior Vice President Tim Gronniger, will address pressing topics such as transitioning to risk and the latest policy updates.

"We want to bring the premier event in accountable care to as many people nationwide as we can. Live web streaming is a great way for those who can't join us in Phoenix to participate in this innovative and influential event packed with programming in population health management," said Lynn Barr. "All those doing the day-to-day work of transforming care delivery can learn the latest from the accountable care experts."

The Accountable Care Symposium is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn how to succeed in value-based payment and hear the latest on ACO best practices and policy. The two-day event will be filled with informative and dynamic speakers covering topics such as care coordination, improving physician engagement and population health management. Once again, Caravan Health expects the symposium to attract hundreds of top practitioners and experts in population health and value-based payment.

Live stream registration is $50. All participants will have unlimited access to the live stream recording for one year. For more information about the symposium and to register for streaming, visit caravanhealth.com/symposium/.

About Caravan Health

Caravan Health is the national leader of successful accountable care and population health programs for community health systems. We work with more than 250 health systems, 14,000 providers, and more than 1,000,000 patient lives to drive quality, financial benefits, and strong physician relationships. For more information, visit CaravanHealth.com.

