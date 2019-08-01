Caravan Health Kicks Off Registration for Fourth Annual Accountable Care Symposium

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravan Health, the nation's leader in accountable care and population health programs, today opened early bird registration for the 2019 Caravan Health Accountable Care Symposium. The fourth annual symposium will bring together nearly 1,000 health care practitioners and experts from across the nation on December 11-12, 2019 to the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"We are excited about the changing landscape of health care delivery, and are seeing incredible success throughout the nation in population health programs and practice transformation among hospitals and providers of all sizes," said Lynn Barr, Caravan Health Founder. "We look forward to hosting a wide range of health care leaders to discuss how to thrive under new value-based payment models that require an accelerated path to taking risk."

With pressure mounting for hospitals and providers to make the transition to value-based payment and take on downside risk, this year's event theme – Transform Care and Thrive in Risk, Together – will feature essential topics and educational sessions to prepare health care leaders to take responsibility for their cost of care and sustainably succeed in the future of health care. The symposium will showcase respected subject matter experts who will share their vision, strategies and experiences in alternative payment models, plus cover the latest information on regulations and policy, navigating risk-based payment and new value-based programs, such as Pathways to Success.

"Our symposium provides actionable tools and resources for those new to value-based care as well as those with more experience," said Tim Gronniger, Caravan Health President. "We'll feature educational sessions and networking opportunities geared to help everyone succeed at providing better coordinated care for patients. This is a chance to learn and connect with others engaged in the work of practice transformation."

Attendees can customize their experience by choosing educational sessions within the five scheduled learning tracks that are most applicable to their individual needs and goals. The tracks include general sessions led by Caravan Health leaders and leading health care experts; innovations in technology; leadership and strategy which will include for the first time ever sessions that celebrate women in leadership roles; practice transformation; and starter sessions for ACO, CPC+ and Transforming Clinical Practice Initiative participants. The symposium is an interactive event featuring lots of opportunity for peer-to-peer networking and engaging discussions leading to real-world solutions to the challenges of value-based payment.

Continuing education credits are available to nurses.

Registration Details:

Registration is available through the Caravan Health website at https://www.caravanhealth.com/symposium. Attendees may take advantage of early bird pricing if they register by August 31, 2019.

Cost:

Early bird rates are $499 for current participants of Caravan Health and the National Rural Accountable Care Consortium; $699 for General Admission. Registration rates after August 31 increase to $699 for participants of Caravan Health and the National Rural Accountable Care Consortium; $999 for General Admission.

New this year is the option to take advantage of a bundled registration discount. If five or more individuals from the same organization register at any time during the registration period, a one-time savings of $250 will be applied at checkout. There is no discount code required.

What it Covers:

Symposium fees include two breakfasts and lunches, speakers, breakout sessions, networking meetings, plus access to the world class amenities available at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess for attendees who are registered guests of the hotel during the event. Accommodations must be booked separately.

About Caravan Health:

Caravan Health is the national leader of successful accountable care and population health programs for community health systems. Caravan Health works with more than 250 health systems, 25,000 providers, and hundreds of thousands of patient lives to drive quality, financial benefits and strong physician relationships in accountable care organizations. For more information visit www.caravanhealth.com.

SOURCE Caravan Health

Related Links

https://caravanhealth.com/about-us/

