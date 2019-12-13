Caravan Health to Host Webinar on Direct Contracting Model Opportunity

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravan Health announced a webinar on Wednesday, December 18 at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET to discuss the newly released request for application for the Direct Contracting model from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS is accepting letters of interest now and will accept full applications for two model options through February of next year. Caravan Health will discuss what this opportunity means for Shared Savings Program ACOs.

Caravan Policy and Compliance Officer LeeAnn Hastings and Policy Analyst Louise Yinug will review the details of this new risk-based alternative payment model, which will launch an implementation year in 2021. This interactive event will go over the application timeline, explain how this model interacts with ACOs and other alternative payment models, and discuss how it could affect providers and patients in your community.

First announced back in April 2019, DC is the successor to the higher risk Next Generation ACO program. This new model includes three model options with varying levels of risk and supports CMS's shift toward more options for taking financial risk on the cost of patient care. The two model options available in the recent RFA, Professional and Global, will be available to entities with at last 5,000 attributed Medicare lives and will include either primary care capitation of full capitation. A third model option, Geographic, is larger in scope – requiring 75,000 lives and is still under development.

"Direct Contracting represents the next iteration of risk-based payment innovation," said Caravan Health President and CEO Tim Gronniger. "This is yet another pathway to test how different payment approaches can lead to care transformation and cost savings. We look forward to sharing our take on the new program at the webinar."

To join us for this webinar, register here: https://caravanhealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jsCijV13SZ2HPWmfPqTCdg

