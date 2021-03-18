Caravel Autism Health Celebrates New Center for Children with Autism in Wisconsin's Fox Valley

FOND DU LAC, Wis., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health will host a ribbon-cutting event today to celebrate the grand opening of a new autism therapy center in Fond du Lac, WI. The center is designed to meet the needs of children ages 2 to 18 who may be on the autism spectrum.

Located at 51 West Scott Street, the center is led by professionals who specialize in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of autism. Founded in Wisconsin, Caravel Autism Health has been helping families living with the challenges of an autism diagnosis for more than a decade.

"As an organization, we are committed to leveraging the deep clinical experience of our team to deliver better outcomes for the families we serve," explained Chris Wilkins, BCBA, APSW, regional director for Caravel Autism Health in Wisconsin. "Our experts create customized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment plans for each child. We use positive reinforcement to help them develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence."

"ABA therapy is research-based treatment that gives a child the greatest chance for living a happy and independent life," according to Abby Amacher, BCBA, Caravel's clinical director in Fond du Lac. "Until now, most of this therapy has been done on an in-home basis. Our new center gives families another option. We can deliver this life-changing treatment in a colorful, welcoming space that's specially designed to meet the needs of kids who are on the spectrum."

"Caravel Autism Health is investing in communities to expand access to high-quality autism health services," said Caravel's CEO Mike Miller. "In too many places, there's a shortage of providers and families face long wait times. With each new center we build, we make it easier for families to find the expert help they need."

Caravel Autism Health invites parents and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy to call 920.581.3180 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Founded in 2009, Caravel Autism Health is devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Caravel's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based programs help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health