Carbohydrase Market 2025, Growth In The Food And Beverages Industry to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carbohydrase Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the carbohydrases market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 920.59 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Carbohydrase Market Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbohydrase Market 2021-2025

The market share growth for carbohydrase in the food and beverage sector will be substantial. The rise in the demand for carbohydrase in baking, dairy products, brewing, food processing, and other industries has greatly boosted the market's revenue share. Applications for starch hydrolysis are obtained from starch carbohydrases.

Brewing, syrup, and bread items all use this hydrolyzed starch. Juice and wine pectinase are one of the carbohydrases that are frequently employed in the juice industry. Tea dust is less likely to form because of tea pectinase's contribution to the mechanical gauntness of tea leaves. The market for carbohydrase is therefore being driven in large part by the food and beverage industry. Download Free Sample Report.

Carbohydrase Market Vendors

Vendors are being driven by the intensifying market rivalry to implement a variety of growth methods, such as promotional efforts and spending on advertising, to increase the exposure of their services. In order to remain competitive in the market, several suppliers are also implementing inorganic expansion tactics like M&As.

The research examines the market's competitive environment and provides details on a number of vendors, including:

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.



Amano Enzyme Inc.



Associated British Foods Plc



Aum Enzymes



BASF SE



BRISK Bioscience



Enzyme Development Corp.



International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.



Koninklijke DSM NV



Novozymes AS

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the carbohydrase market is the expansion of the food and beverage sector as a result of the population growth. The F&B business frequently uses carbohydrase, which has been recognized as a healthy enzyme, to increase the nutritional content of numerous foods. Amylase is a vital form of carbohydrase that aids in the digesting of starch in prepared foods and promotes better digestion.

Sports drinks that contain starch often use carbohydrase to quickly and cheaply convert that starch to sugar glucose. Industrial applications use enzymes to enhance product quality and lower manufacturing costs, such as carbohydrase. These elements are anticipated to fuel market expansion during the anticipated timeframe. However, factors such as high production costs may impede market growth.

Carbohydrase Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.10% Market growth 2021-2025 $920.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aum Enzymes, BASF SE, BRISK Bioscience, Enzyme Development Corp., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, and Novozymes AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

