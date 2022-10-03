Carbohydrase Market 2025, Growth In The Food And Beverages Industry to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports

Oct 03, 2022, 06:00 ET
The Carbohydrase Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the carbohydrases market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 920.59 mn.
Carbohydrase Market Segmentation
The market share growth for carbohydrase in the food and beverage sector will be substantial. The rise in the demand for carbohydrase in baking, dairy products, brewing, food processing, and other industries has greatly boosted the market's revenue share. Applications for starch hydrolysis are obtained from starch carbohydrases.
Brewing, syrup, and bread items all use this hydrolyzed starch. Juice and wine pectinase are one of the carbohydrases that are frequently employed in the juice industry. Tea dust is less likely to form because of tea pectinase's contribution to the mechanical gauntness of tea leaves. The market for carbohydrase is therefore being driven in large part by the food and beverage industry. Download Free Sample Report.
Carbohydrase Market Vendors
Vendors are being driven by the intensifying market rivalry to implement a variety of growth methods, such as promotional efforts and spending on advertising, to increase the exposure of their services. In order to remain competitive in the market, several suppliers are also implementing inorganic expansion tactics like M&As.
The research examines the market's competitive environment and provides details on a number of vendors, including:
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
- Amano Enzyme Inc.
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Aum Enzymes
- BASF SE
- BRISK Bioscience
- Enzyme Development Corp.
- International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Novozymes AS
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
One of the main factors propelling the growth of the carbohydrase market is the expansion of the food and beverage sector as a result of the population growth. The F&B business frequently uses carbohydrase, which has been recognized as a healthy enzyme, to increase the nutritional content of numerous foods. Amylase is a vital form of carbohydrase that aids in the digesting of starch in prepared foods and promotes better digestion.
Sports drinks that contain starch often use carbohydrase to quickly and cheaply convert that starch to sugar glucose. Industrial applications use enzymes to enhance product quality and lower manufacturing costs, such as carbohydrase. These elements are anticipated to fuel market expansion during the anticipated timeframe. However, factors such as high production costs may impede market growth.
|
Carbohydrase Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.10%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$920.59 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.00
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Canada, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Aum Enzymes, BASF SE, BRISK Bioscience, Enzyme Development Corp., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, and Novozymes AS
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
- Amano Enzyme Inc.
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Aum Enzymes
- BASF SE
- BRISK Bioscience
- Enzyme Development Corp.
- International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Novozymes AS
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
