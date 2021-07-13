Carbon Black Market Featuring ASAHI CARBON Co. Ltd., Cabot Corp., and OCI Company Ltd.| Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The carbon black market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Activated Carbon Market - Global activated carbon market is segmented by Application (Air purification, Water purification, Food and beverage, Medical & pharma products, Automobiles, Mining, and Others), Product (Powdered activated carbon, Granular activated carbon, and Other activated carbon), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Industrial Gases Market - Global industrial gases market is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, chemical processing, metal fabrication, energy, and other end-users), type (hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and other gases), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Major Three Carbon Black Market Participants:

ASAHI CARBON Co. Ltd.

The company manufactures carbon black products under the brand name Asahi.

Cabot Corp.

The company offers carbon black under the brand names BLACK PEARLS, ELFTEX, VULCAN, MOGUL, MONARCH, EMPEROR, and REGAL.

OCI Company Ltd.

The company offers carbon black of various grades such as ASTM N219, N220, N234, N330, N339, N351, and others.

https://www.technavio.com/report/carbon-black-market-industry-analysis

Carbon Black Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Carbon black market is segmented as below:

Application

Tires



Non-tires Rubber



Non-rubber

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The carbon black market is driven by the increasing use of carbon black in end-user industries. In addition, the increasing demand for carbon black in APAC is expected to trigger the carbon black market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

