Carbon Builds on European Momentum with Executive Appointment and New Sales Partnerships

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, a leading 3D printing technology company, today announces the appointment of Andreas Tulaj as Vice President of European Sales. Tulaj brings over 25 years of Additive Manufacturing experience, including tenures at GE Additive and 3D Systems. Further addressing the growing demand for Carbon DLS across Europe, Carbon announces new strategic sales partnerships with Team Ziereis and Dental Inc.

"We are ecstatic to have Andreas join our team to lead Carbon's growth across Europe," said Debbra Rogers, Chief Revenue Officer at Carbon. "Both the executive appointment of Andreas and the addition of sales partnerships in Germany well-positions Carbon to execute on our mission to enable creators everywhere to create what the world needs right now."

Tulaj, most recently at GE Additive as the Global Strategic Account Director, brings vast knowledge and expertise in operational management, commercial sales, and key account management. He joined GE Additive through an acquisition of Concept Laser, where Tulaj was a Senior Sales Director responsible for Sales in Northern Europe, UK, and Italy. Prior to Concept Laser, Tulaj spent more than 12 years at 3D Systems where he was a Sales Director for the Northern European market. At Carbon, Tulaj will be responsible for building and maintaining long-lasting relationships with customers and partners while partnering to support their efforts to bring better products to market faster.

Carbon is building on its success in Europe and addressing the demand in region with new sales partnership agreements in Germany with Team Ziereis, a leading dental company with over 20 years of industry-specific expertise and a digital dental production center; and, Dental Inc, a digital dental equipment and service solutions provider. These new sales partners complement Carbon's initial sales partnerships with Selltek, a leading Italian 3D printing dealer, and Carbon's first sales partner in Italy; and Solid Print3D, a UK-based 3D printing expert and dealer.

Leading dental labs across the globe use Carbon DLS to produce a wide range of high-quality dental products. In partnership with Dentsply Sirona, Carbon enables dental labs to seamlessly integrate best-in-class materials and technology into the development of reliable, long-term denture solutions.

Carbon will showcase its latest offerings at the International Dental Show (IDS) 2021 taking place September 22-25, 2021 in Cologne. The Show is organized by the GFDI Gesellschaft zur Förderung der Dental-Industrie mbH, the commercial enterprise of the Association of German Dental Manufacturers (VDDI). This year's Show will showcase over 800 companies from 56 countries.

About Carbon

Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform expectations. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, global organizations, including adidas, Ford Motor Company, and Becton, Dickinson and Company, use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through Carbon's production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, follow Carbon on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

