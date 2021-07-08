Carbon Capture and Storage Market to grow over 64 Million Tons during 2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives |Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Chevron Corp., ENGIE SA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fluor Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Praxair Inc., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the dependence on fossil fuels for the generation of electricity will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Carbon Capture and Storage Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Carbon Capture and Storage Market is segmented as below:

Application

Enhanced Oil Recovery



Geological Storage

Technology

Pre-combustion



Post-combustion



Oxy-fuel Combustion

End-user

Power And Oil and Gas



Manufacturing

Geography

Americas



APAC



MEA



Europe

Carbon Capture and Storage Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the carbon capture and storage market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Chevron Corp., ENGIE SA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fluor Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Praxair Inc., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Carbon Capture and Storage Market size

Carbon Capture and Storage Market trends

Carbon Capture and Storage Market industry analysis

The hike in investments and advances in technology is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the risks associated with CCS may threaten the growth of the market.

Carbon Capture and Storage Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist carbon capture and storage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the carbon capture and storage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the carbon capture and storage market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon capture and storage market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume

Enhanced oil recovery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Geological storage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Application by volume

Market Segmentation by Technology by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Technology by volume

Pre-combustion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Post-combustion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Oxy-fuel combustion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Technology by volume

Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by End-user by volume

Power and oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by End-user by volume

Market Segmentation by Transportation

Market segments

Comparison by Transportation

Pipeline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Ships - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Transportation

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Chevron Corp.

ENGIE SA

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Fluor Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Praxair Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

