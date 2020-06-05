Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market Assessment 2020-2025: Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: Analysis by Rotor Type (Drilled, Slotted), Application (Automotive, Aerospace), Sales Channel, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market was valued at USD 1,551.3 Million in the year 2019.

The automotive industry is witnessing the quick penetration of performance-enhancing technologies designed to make driving more comfortable, enjoyable, and safe for drivers. The automotive braking system is a key area where rapid developments are taking place.

Increasing R&D activities by major players for development of cost-effective product is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the global carbon ceramic Brake discs market over the forecast period. Additionally, the developed automotive regions such as the EU and North America have the most stringent fuel emission norms globally, which is expected to surge the demand for carbon ceramic brake discs.

The braking system industry is ancillary to automobile industry, where the demand for the brakes and pads is totally dependent upon the manufacturing of automobiles. The automobile industry is highly affected owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The automotive brakes market is poised to take a hit as COVID-19 disrupts automobile production. Furthermore, economic downturn will also hamper the market in a negative manner in the coming days. Despite the gloomy picture, the global market for automotive brake systems will recover as the world limps back to normalcy by early 2021.

APAC region holds the major Carbon ceramic brake discs market share of around 53% in 2019. The growing demand for higher performing vehicles and longer service interval are some of the other factors that drive the carbon ceramic disc brake market in Asia-Pacific region.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market by Sales Channel (OEMS, Aftermarket).

The report assesses the Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs market by Rotor Type (Drilled Rotor, Slotted Rotor).

The report assesses the Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs market by Application (Automotive, Aerospace).

The Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , MEA) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Germany , France , U.K, China , Japan , India ).

, , MEA) and By Country ( , , , , , , U.K, , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, sales Channel, rotor type and application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Surface Transforms, SGL Carbon, Brembo S.p.A, EBC Brakes, Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd, Mat Foundry Group Limited, Wilwood Engineering, Rotora, Fusion Brakes, Shenzen LeMyth Technology.

The report presents the analysis of Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Fuel Efficiency Improvements and Powertrain Evolution

2.2 Concentration on Product and Market development strategies



3. Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: Product Overview



4. Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, by Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, by Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market Segmentation, by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: by Sales Channel (2019 & 2025)

5.3 by OEMs-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 by Aftermarket-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market Segmentation, by Rotor Type

6.1 Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: by Rotor Type (2019 & 2025)

6.3 by Drilled Rotor-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 by Slotted Rotor-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market Segmentation, by Application

7.1 Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: by Application (2019 & 2025)

7.3 by Automotive-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.4 by Aerospace-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



8. Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: by Region (2019 & 2025)



9. Americas Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: An Analysis



10. Europe Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: An Analysis



11. APAC Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: An Analysis



12. Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market Drivers

12.2 Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market Restraints

12.3 Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market-by Sales Channel (Year 2025)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market-by Rotor Type (Year 2025)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market-by Application (Year 2025)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market-by Region (Year 2025)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis

14.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Surface Transforms

15.2 SGL Carbon

15.3 Brembo S.p.A.

15.4 EBC Brakes

15.5 Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

15.6 Mat Foundry Group Limited

15.7 Wilwood Engineering

15.8 Rotora

15.9 Fusion Brakes

15.10 Shenzen LeMyth Technology



