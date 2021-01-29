Carbon Composite Operating Tables Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 367 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Carbon Composite Operating Tables Market by Technology Type (Manual and Powered), by Application Type (General and Specialty), by End-User Type (Hospital and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's carbon composites operating table market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for carbon composites operating table at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry may register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenario. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Carbon Composite Operating Tables Market: Highlights from the Report

In the medical industry, carbon composites are increasingly preferred in applications, such as radiographic imaging tabletops, cradles, prosthetics, tabletop extension & accessories, oncology treatment overlays, positioning products, and surgical table components. Operating tables with carbon composite tabletop offer radiolucency which makes them suitable for hybrid operating rooms and diagnostic imaging.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the carbon composite operating tables market. Disruption of the international supply chain shook the market, especially in developing nations. Clinical trial data collections for medical devices have also been disrupted owing to the lockdown, restricting the market growth prospects. The market for carbon composite operating tables is expected to recover from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy pace over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 367 million in 2026.

Stratview Research has firstly segmented the market based on the technology type into manual and powered tables. Manual tables are likely to remain the larger segment of the market during the forecast period due to their lower price coupled with the ease of use associated with such tables. However, powered tables are expected to grow at a faster rate owing to precision in tabletop movements.

Based on the end-user type, hospitals held a larger share of the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period as well. Higher budget of such establishments as well as larger patient footfall attributed to its larger share. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to expand at a higher rate, owing to growing patient preference, especially in the North American and European markets.

In terms of region, North America accounted for the largest share of the carbon composite operating tables market in 2020. The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well in the wake of huge healthcare expenditure, higher adoption of advanced technology, presence of dominant players, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and presence of skilled medical professionals. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during 2021-2026. Significant economic growth and growing investment towards improving healthcare infrastructure in key economies such as China, India, and South Korea are the major factors boosting the growth of the Asia-Pacific's market.

Major carbon composite operating table manufacturers include Getinge Group, Steris Corporation, HillRom, Stryker Corporation, Stille AB, Skytron LLC, Surgical Table Inc., Composite Horizons LLC, and Mizuho Medical Co., Ltd.

Some of the Key Product Launches in the Market:

In 2020, Hillrom launched PST 500 and PST 300 precision surgical tables that offer a 360-degree radiolucency coupled with the capability of handling general surgery, orthopedics, and neurosurgery.

In 2019, Genting launched its Maquet Yuno II surgical table, which is a versatile option to support advanced orthopedic techniques as well as trauma and neurosurgeries.

In 2017, Hillrom launched the Allen advance table lateral system to compliment the Allen advanced table. The radiolucent flat table offers superior intra-operative imaging capabilities.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global carbon composite operating tables market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Carbon Composite Operating Tables Market, By Technology Type:

Manual Operating Tables (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Powered Operating Tables (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Carbon Composite Operating Tables Market, By Application Type:

General Operating Tables (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Specialty Operating Tables (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Carbon Composite Operating Tables Market, By End-User Type:

Hospital (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Carbon Composite Operating Tables Market, By Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

(Country Analysis: The , , and ) Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , The UK, France , Italy , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

(Country Analysis: , The UK, , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

(Country Analysis: , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , The UAE, and Others)

