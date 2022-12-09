Carbon dioxide market to grow by 3.24% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising demand from the oil and gas industry will drive growth -Technavio

Dec 09, 2022, 06:00 ET
Carbon dioxide Market Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Acail Gas, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Axcel Gases, Bosco India, Buzwair Group, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, India Glycols Ltd., Kanoria Chemicals and Industries, Linde Plc, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Salasar Carbonics Pvt. Ltd., Sicgil India Ltd., SOL Spa, Sri Venkateswara Carbonic Gases, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Application, Production area, and Region
The carbon dioxide market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.
In 2017, the Carbon dioxide market was valued at USD 6,965.48 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,978.04 million. The carbon dioxide market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,916.46 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.32% according to Technavio.
Carbon dioxide Market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Carbon dioxide Market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
- Acail Gas: The company offers carbon dioxide for deburring and milling, neutralization, metalworking, catering, medical science, and plastic.
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.: The company offers carbon dioxide for aerospace, automotive, beverages, biotechnology, cement, and lime industries.
- Axcel Gases: The company offers carbon dioxide for urea, beverages, and extraction industries.
Carbon dioxide Market - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers:
- Rising demand in the oil and gas industry
- Increasing number of applications in the food and beverages industry
- Development of advanced carbon capturing and storage technologies
Key Challenges:
- High manufacturing cost
- Stringent regulations and safety concerns
- Harmful effects of CO2 leakage
What are the Key Data Covered in this Carbon dioxide Market Report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Carbon dioxide market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the Carbon dioxide market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the Carbon dioxide market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors
Carbon dioxide Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
164
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,916.46 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.24
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 61%
Key countries
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Acail Gas, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Axcel Gases, Bosco India, Buzwair Group, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, India Glycols Ltd., Kanoria Chemicals and Industries, Linde Plc, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Salasar Carbonics Pvt. Ltd., Sicgil India Ltd., SOL Spa, Sri Venkateswara Carbonic Gases, Steelman Gases Pvt. Ltd., Strandmollen AS, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., and Universal Industrial Gases Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
