Carbon dioxide market to grow by 3.24% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising demand from the oil and gas industry will drive growth -Technavio

Carbon dioxide Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Dioxide Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Acail Gas, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Axcel Gases, Bosco India, Buzwair Group, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, India Glycols Ltd., Kanoria Chemicals and Industries, Linde Plc, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Salasar Carbonics Pvt. Ltd., Sicgil India Ltd., SOL Spa, Sri Venkateswara Carbonic Gases, among others

Vendors: 15+, Acail Gas, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Axcel Gases, Bosco India, Buzwair Group, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, India Glycols Ltd., Kanoria Chemicals and Industries, Linde Plc, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Salasar Carbonics Pvt. Ltd., Sicgil India Ltd., SOL Spa, Sri Venkateswara Carbonic Gases, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application, Production area, and Region

The carbon dioxide market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

In 2017, the Carbon dioxide market was valued at USD 6,965.48 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,978.04 million. The carbon dioxide market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,916.46 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.32% according to Technavio.

Carbon dioxide Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Acail Gas: The company offers carbon dioxide for deburring and milling, neutralization, metalworking, catering, medical science, and plastic.

The company offers carbon dioxide for deburring and milling, neutralization, metalworking, catering, medical science, and plastic. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.: The company offers carbon dioxide for aerospace, automotive, beverages, biotechnology, cement, and lime industries.

The company offers carbon dioxide for aerospace, automotive, beverages, biotechnology, cement, and lime industries. Axcel Gases: The company offers carbon dioxide for urea, beverages, and extraction industries.

Carbon dioxide Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Rising demand in the oil and gas industry

Increasing number of applications in the food and beverages industry

Development of advanced carbon capturing and storage technologies

Key Challenges:

High manufacturing cost

Stringent regulations and safety concerns

Harmful effects of CO2 leakage

What are the Key Data Covered in this Carbon dioxide Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Carbon dioxide market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Carbon dioxide market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Carbon dioxide market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors

The titanium dioxide market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,899.93 million with a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The titanium dioxide market is segmented by application (paints, plastics, paper, and others), type (sulfate process and chloride process), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

size is estimated to grow by with a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The titanium dioxide market is segmented by application (paints, plastics, paper, and others), type (sulfate process and chloride process), and geography ( , , APAC, , and the and ). The carbon fiber tape market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.59 billion with a CAGR of 11.19% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The carbon fiber tape market is segmented by resin type (Epoxy, thermoplastic, bismaleimide, and polyamide) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Carbon dioxide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,916.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.24 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acail Gas, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Axcel Gases, Bosco India, Buzwair Group, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, India Glycols Ltd., Kanoria Chemicals and Industries, Linde Plc, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Salasar Carbonics Pvt. Ltd., Sicgil India Ltd., SOL Spa, Sri Venkateswara Carbonic Gases, Steelman Gases Pvt. Ltd., Strandmollen AS, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., and Universal Industrial Gases Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

