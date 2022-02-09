Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market size worth $ 737.48 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 9.42 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market" By Raw Material (Polyacrylonitrile (PAN), Rayon, and Others), By Type (Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt). According to Verified Market Research, the Global Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market size was valued at USD 363.00 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 737.48 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.42% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=216039

Browse in-depth TOC on "Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market Overview

The growing demand from important industrial applications such as creating gases, heating liquids, and vacuum distillation is driving the Global Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market forward. The favorable qualities of the product, particularly energy efficiency and cost reductions, can be linked to rising demand. Carbon and graphite felts are great insulating materials because they are easy to install, flexible, and low in ash and sulfur. These also have a low thermal conductivity, allowing the furnace to heat and cool quickly. Furthermore, because to its lightweight, high thermal insulation, and chemical stability, carbon and graphite felts are increasingly being used in high-performance batteries, which is driving the market growth.

Continuous research and development of carbon and graphite by major manufacturers is predicted to significantly contribute to industry growth in the projected period, with end-use applications in many developing industries such as crystal growing, high-pressure sintering, and others. Due to properties such as high thermal insulation, broad operational range, chemical stability, and lightweight nature, the growing adoption of carbon felt & graphite felt for high-performance batteries is expected to drive the growth of the Global Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market over the forecast period. Further, rising demand for products in high-temperature applications, such as vacuum furnaces or process temperatures above 2000° C, is likely to fuel the target market's expansion throughout the forecast period.

Manufacturers growing investments in R&D in carbon felt & graphite felt for various end-use applications is likely to boost the target market's growth over the forecast period. However, high manufacturing costs for carbon felt and graphite felt resulted in high prices, which could stifle demand and limit the Global Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market's expansion throughout the forecast period.

Key Players

The major players in the market are SGL Group, Toray Industries, Inc., Kureha Corporation, Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd., Chemshine Carbon Co., Ltd., CM Carbon Co., Ltd., and Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market On the basis of Raw Material, Type, and Geography.

Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market, By Raw Material

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)



Rayon



Other

Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market, By Type

Carbon Felt



Graphite Felt

Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Nanomaterials Market By Material Type (Metal And Non-Metal Oxides, Carbon-Based, Chemicals And Polymers), By Application (Transportation, Construction, Pharmaceuticals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Needle Coke Market By Type (Petroleum Based, Coal Based), By Grade (Base Premium, Intermediate Premium), By Application (Graphite Electrode, Special Carbon Material), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Magnesium Carbonate Minerals Market By Type (Light, Heavy), By End Use (Chemical Industries, Automotive, Aerospace And Defence, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Fiber-Reinforced Composites Market By Type (Carbon Fibers, Glass Fibers, Aramid Fibers), By Matrix Type (Polymer Matrix, Metal Matrix), By Resin Type (Thermoset Composites, Thermoplastic Composites), By End-Use Industry (Building And Construction, Automotive), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 5 Graphene Companies globally aiming at reducing the carbon footprint

Visualize Carbon Felt And Graphite Felt Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research