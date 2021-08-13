Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market | Analysing Growth in Commodity Chemicals Industry | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growth of wind power capacities and the emerging demand from developing economies will drive the growth of the carbon fiber prepreg market during 2021-2025. However, high costs related to carbon composites might hamper the market growth.

The increasing use of carbon composites in commercial aircraft will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the hazardous environment of production and lack of biodegradability is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Celanese Corp., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of these factors are considered for analysis: financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into thermoset and thermoplastics. The thermoset segment will offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive parts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Thermoset - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Celanese Corp.

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corp.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp.

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio