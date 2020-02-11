Carbon Lighthouse and Claremont Club & Spa join forces to enhance sustainability practices

Located in the Oakland Hills overlooking the San Francisco Bay, Claremont marked its 100th anniversary in 2015 with the culmination of an extensive restoration and a much-anticipated rebranding to the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts portfolio. The property is now home to 276 newly restored guest rooms and suites, several restaurants and 23,000 square feet of newly refreshed meeting space. While front-of-the-house renovations made a big impact for guests, Claremont wanted to ensure each area of the hotel was optimized - even operational parts of the business that guests might never interact with. To this end, Claremont has assessed and prioritized projects to promote this mission in a range of ways, from an expanded focus on conservation and efficiency in the hotel's operations to involving Carbon Lighthouse in an energy efficiency project.

Through Efficiency Production — Carbon Lighthouse's unique, data-driven process — the company will deploy dozens of sensors throughout the Claremont facilities to collect thousands of original thermodynamic data points — from air and water temperature and flow rates in HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment), to lighting and occupancy. Supplementing this with utility, weather and other available data, Carbon Lighthouse will use its patented CLUES® platform to model thousands of energy scenarios and optimize existing equipment and arrive at the most financially beneficial and eco-friendly solution for the building.

"Claremont Club & Spa has always been dedicated to meeting top sustainability goals and has made extensive efforts throughout the entire property from our guest rooms to our spa and restaurants," said Melanie Wendeler, Director of Operations at Claremont Club & Spa. "Carbon Lighthouse is a truly innovative partner in helping Claremont reach our ongoing commitment around energy efficiency without sacrificing guest comfort."

"As a Bay Area landmark in the hospitality industry, Claremont Club & Spa is uniquely positioned to lead an innovative push toward achieving actionable sustainability goals," said Brenden Millstein, CEO and co-founder at Carbon Lighthouse. "This partnership is an example of how owners and operators in hospitality can continue to modernize and streamline historic and interesting properties."

In addition to reducing carbon emissions, the work with Carbon Lighthouse is expected to help increase the overall value of Claremont Club & Spa by improving the asset's net operating income. Carbon Lighthouse guarantees the real dollar value of its estimated energy savings by continuing to stay engaged with the property and its on-site teams and ensure the energy efficiency measures persist in the long term. This translates into sustained building financial value and increased guest comfort.

Claremont Club & Spa's overall efforts around sustainability and energy efficiency have earned it the tile of Bay Area Certified Green Business by the California Green Business Network.

ABOUT CLAREMONT CLUB & SPA, A FAIRMONT HOTEL

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivaled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 75 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique and meaningful experiences in 4,900 hotels, resorts, and residences across 110 countries.

ABOUT CARBON LIGHTHOUSE

Carbon Lighthouse is on a mission to stop climate change by making it easy and profitable for building owners to eliminate carbon emissions caused by wasted energy. The company's unique approach to Efficiency Production goes deep into buildings to uncover and constantly correct hidden inefficiencies that add up to meaningful financial value and carbon elimination that continues over time. Since 2010, commercial real estate, educational, hospitality and industrial customers nationwide have chosen Carbon Lighthouse to enhance building comfort, increase net operating income and achieve their sustainability goals. Carbon Lighthouse is an Elemental Excelerator 2016 Cohort Company, and has received multiple investments from Ulupono Initiative. For more information visit: www.carbonlighthouse.com.

