Carbon Management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 8.60 billion, Shift Toward Green Initiatives to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Jul 20, 2022, 01:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon management software is a tool that helps organizations plan and implement their carbon management strategies. It also helps them accurately measure and reduce their carbon footprint and meet corporate sustainability objectives and government mandates.
The "Carbon Management Software Market by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the carbon management software market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 8.60 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The shift toward green initiatives is driving the growth of the market. The use of green energy is effective in combating the negative effects of greenhouse gases (GHG). Green energy is generated with the help of renewable resources. Carbon management software provides organizations with a detailed report on the amount of carbon dioxide generated per unit of production. It helps organizations by monitoring, measuring, planning, storing, and reporting carbon emission data. It also assists in raising awareness about the harmful impact of GHG emissions.
- Market Challenge: The lack of standards, training and development is challenging the growth of the market. Customers are purchasing new products frequently owing to advances in technology and a decline in prices. This is leading to a high generation of e-waste, which is hazardous to the environment. For example, many manufacturers in South America sell electronic products, as the awareness is low. This adds to carbon dioxide or carbon emissions. Developing countries such as India lack sufficient carbon emission standards.
Technavio enables businesses to stay ahead of their competitors by providing the latest drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the carbon software management market. Read our Sample Report right now!
Market Segmentation
The carbon management software market report is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the carbon management software market in North America.
Learn about the contribution of each segment of the carbon software management market summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View our Sample Report
Some Companies Mentioned
- ENGIE SA
- GreenStep Solutions Inc.
- Greenstone Ltd
- Metrix Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- Schneider Electric SE
- Simble Solutions Ltd.
- Sphera Solutions Inc.
- Wolters Kluwer NV
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments in the carbon software management market. Request a Sample Report
Vendor Landscape
The carbon management software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing profitability by offering cost-effective services to compete in the market. Vendors can increase their profitability by offering cost-effective services such as mobile and web services. They should offer value-added services such as consultancy, solution integration, support and maintenance, and staff training to address opportunities and risks. Moreover, to survive and succeed in this highly competitive environment, vendors should differentiate their offerings with a clear and unique value proposition.
