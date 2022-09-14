Carbon monoxide gas sensors market, Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd and Aeroqual Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market size is expected to grow by USD 100.13 million during the 2021-2026 forecast period. The report extensively covers carbon monoxide gas sensors market segmentation by application (medical, petrochemical, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by rising industrial safety measures. In addition, the development of portable CO gas sensors is anticipated to boost the growth of the Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market. Request Free Sample Report.

Major Five Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Companies:

ABB Ltd: The company manufactures and sells drives, motors, generators, traction converters, and mechanical power transmission products that are driving the low carbon future for industries, cities, infrastructure, and transportation.

The company manufactures and sells drives, motors, generators, traction converters, and mechanical power transmission products that are driving the low carbon future for industries, cities, infrastructure, and transportation. Aeroqual Ltd.: The company offers carbon monoxide gas sensors such as AQM 65 Ambient Air Monitoring Station, Indoor and Outdoor Air Quality Test Kit, and AQM 65 Air Monitoring Station with Integrated Calibration.

The company offers carbon monoxide gas sensors such as AQM 65 Ambient Air Monitoring Station, Indoor and Outdoor Air Quality Test Kit, and AQM 65 Air Monitoring Station with Integrated Calibration. Alphabet Inc.: The company includes Google infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers.

The company includes Google infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. Calibration Technologies Inc.: The company offers GG CO Carbon Monoxide Gas Detector which is designed for detecting dangerous levels of CO in industrial facilities, warehouses, breweries, and parking garages.

The company offers GG CO Carbon Monoxide Gas Detector which is designed for detecting dangerous levels of CO in industrial facilities, warehouses, breweries, and parking garages. Dynament Ltd.: The company is involved in the production of gas sensors, sensor housing, development kit, OEM circuit board, and various configuration units.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Buy Sample Report.

Key Regions for Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market

APAC will account for 39% of market growth. The main markets for carbon monoxide gas sensors in APAC are China, South Korea, and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projected period, the expansion of the carbon monoxide gas sensors market in APAC will be aided by the rising use of fuel-burning equipment like water heaters and heating systems as well as consumer goods like barbecues. Download Free Sample Report.

Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market Segmentation

The medical sector will significantly increase its market share of carbon monoxide gas sensors during the anticipated timeframe. During the projected period, the demand for CO gas sensors will be driven by the rising use of CO in the medical industry. In preclinical animal models of inflammation, acute lung injury, sepsis, ischemia/reperfusion injury, and organ transplantation, CO has been actively exploited as an efficient anti-inflammatory drug. The usage of gas in-hospital smoking cessation programs will fuel the expansion of this market over the next few years.

Related Reports:

People Counting System Market by Type, Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: The people counting system market share is expected to increase by USD 675.4 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26%.

Power Metering Market Research by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The power metering market share is expected to increase by USD 8.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 100.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.79 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd, Aeroqual Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Calibration Technologies Inc., Dynament Ltd., GfG Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MIPEX TECHNOLOGY, Nemoto and Co. Ltd., NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Nissha Co. Ltd., Rakennuskemia Oy, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensirion AG, Siemens AG, SPEC Sensors LLC, Trolex Ltd., X-Sense Innovations Co. Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd

Exhibit 97: ABB Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 98: ABB Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 99: ABB Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 100: ABB Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd - Segment focus

10.4 Aeroqual Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Aeroqual Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Aeroqual Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Aeroqual Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 105: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Calibration Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 110: Calibration Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Calibration Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Calibration Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 116: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 119: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.9 Siemens AG

Exhibit 121: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.10 Trolex Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Trolex Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Trolex Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Trolex Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 X-Sense Innovations Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: X-Sense Innovations Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: X-Sense Innovations Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: X-Sense Innovations Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 132: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.