Carbon Nanotube Industry Outlook to 2025: Energy End-use Set to Witness the Highest Growth due to Increasing Adoption in Lightweight Battery Materials, Supercapacitors, Photovoltaics and Fuel Cells

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Nanotube Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon nanotube market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2020 to 2025.



The future of the global carbon nanotube (CNT) market looks promising with opportunities in the energy, electrical & electronics, transportation, construction, and other industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries, growth in consumer electronics, and increasing demand for materials that provide superior chemical and mechanical properties.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for CNTs in OLED based displays and growing adoption in applications, particularly gas sensors and drug delivery carriers.



This study includes trends and forecasts for the global CNT market by end use industry, structure, method, and region.



This research forecasts that MWCNTs will remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for high thermal and electrical conductivity agents in lithium-ion batteries.



Within this market, carbon nanotubes for the energy industry will remain the largest end use segment by value and volume; this segment is also expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing adoption in lightweight battery materials, supercapacitors, photovoltaics, and fuel cells.



The Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing semiconductor and electronic industry and large scale production of lithium-ion batteries in this region.



Some of the CNT companies profiled in this report include Nanocyl, Nano-C/Cnano Technology, Showa Denko, SUSN Sinotech, Arkema, Toray International, LG Chem, and OCSiAl.



Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: CNT market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (tons) shipment.

CNT market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (tons) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by method, structure, and end use industry.

Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by method, structure, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: CNT market size by various segments, such as method, structure, and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

CNT market size by various segments, such as method, structure, and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: CNT market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

CNT market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industries, structure, method, and regions for the CNT market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industries, structure, method, and regions for the CNT market. Strategic analysis: M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the CNT market.

M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the CNT market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global carbon nanotube market by end use industry (Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Construction, and Others), by structure (multi walled carbon nanotubes and single-walled carbon nanotubes), by method (catalytic chemical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqx65b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

