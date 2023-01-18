Carbon Reform Selected as Finalist for 2023 SXSW Pitch

Carbon Reform to showcase its modular carbon capture technology in the Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability category

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Reform, manufacturer of a modular carbon capture device for commercial buildings, was selected as a finalist in the Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability category for the 15th annual SXSW Pitch (formerly SXSW Accelerator).

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 10 - 19, 2023), where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 731 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2023, Carbon Reform was selected among the 40 finalists spanning eight separate categories.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, at the Downtown Hilton Austin. The event will then culminate with the 2023 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 12, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.

SXSW Pitch will feature finalists across the following 8 categories: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment, Media & Content, Food, Nutrition & Health, Future of Work, Innovative World Technologies, Metaverse & Web3, and Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability.

Carbon Reform will present among four other companies in the Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability category on Sunday, March 12.

"SXSW is infamous for bringing together industry experts and thought leaders from around the world, so we are excited to use this platform to connect with investors, form strategic partnerships with major corporations, and share our vision of democratizing access to carbon capture technology," said Nick Martin, co-founder & COO of Carbon Reform, who will be presenting at the event.

For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of finalists, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch.

About Carbon Reform

Carbon Reform's modular retrofit device, the Carbon Capsule® removes CO2 and other contaminants from indoor air. They combine climate and indoor health tech to produce decentralized, permanent carbon capture, energy savings, and healthy indoor air for occupants.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW 2023 will take place March 10 - 19, 2023 in Austin. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

SXSW 2023 is sponsored by White Claw, Volkswagen, Porsche, Itaú Bank, and The Austin Chronicle.

Media Contact:

Nick Martin

Carbon Reform

(302) 314-3410

[email protected]

SOURCE Carbon Reform