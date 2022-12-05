Cardano Founding Entity EMURGO Launches Cardano Spot, a Social Network to Connect Cardano Enthusiasts

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMURGO Group Pte. Ltd. - EMURGO Group Pte. Ltd. ("EMURGO"), the official commercial arm and a founding member of the Cardano blockchain, announces a newly formed business entity, EMURGO Media, to create media-related products and services for the Cardano ecosystem.

EMURGO Media's vision is to empower and connect Cardano enthusiasts to do the things that inspire them; changing the world together. To accomplish this vision, EMURGO Media aims to:

Spearhead the aggregation and distribution of both curated and user-generated Cardano-related content to the broader Cardano community

Broaden awareness of Cardano and bring new users - investors, developers, and enterprises - into the Cardano ecosystem from Web2 industries by sharing content on potential Cardano projects and case studies on why the Cardano blockchain provides unique competitive advantages

Develop sustainable business models and incentivize Cardano users to create, share, and monetize user-generated content

Assist Web3 projects to successfully build their communities and communicate their narratives to the broader community

EMURGO Media's first product to the market is Cardano Spot , a social network and information platform for the Cardano community. Cardano Spot provides a user-generated interactive platform specifically designed for investment in, distribution, consumption, and monetization of Cardano content. Cardano Spot's platform solves the issue of fragmented content in the Cardano ecosystem by aggregating valuable, quality content from reliable sources in the Cardano ecosystem to give up-to-date developments in the Cardano ecosystem.

Sebastian Zilliacus has been appointed to lead EMURGO Media as Managing Director.

"During my tenure at EMURGO, I have witnessed the passion of the Cardano community firsthand. I am excited to help lead and build EMURGO Media to become the informational bridge between Cardano's ecosystem of products and services and the community," said Sebastian Zilliacus, Managing Director of EMURGO Media. "With access to information and the ability to generate helpful content, we are putting power back into the hands of the individual user to play a meaningful role in growing Cardano to be an industry-leading decentralized blockchain platform," added Zilliacus.

The new establishment of EMURGO Media also follows the recent launch of EMURGO Fintech as new entities of EMURGO Group.

Cardano is an open-source and decentralized blockchain platform driven by scientific research and peer-review methods that recently marked the 5th anniversary of its formal launch. With over 4 million Cardano ADA wallet addresses globally and over 3,230 stake pool operators securing the network, Cardano is one of the largest blockchain networks in the industry. The Cardano blockchain strives to make the world better by utilizing an environmentally friendly, proof-of-stake consensus protocol to provide an accessible platform that delivers economic services to all.

To join the beta launch of Cardano Spot, visit https://cardanospot.io/ .

About EMURGO

EMURGO is the official commercial arm of Cardano and provides socially impactful solutions to solve some of the most intricate problems of organizations. As a founding entity of the Cardano protocol, EMURGO is able to leverage its abilities for large-scale blockchain development and rapid solutions deployment to benefit its global clients.

EMURGO has worldwide offices in the U.S., Singapore, India, Indonesia, the Middle East, and Africa, and a roster of global clients & partners. To connect and learn more, visit https://emurgo.io.

