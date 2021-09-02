AMHERYST, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recognized Cardata on its annual Inc. 5000 list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Cardata is honored to have been featured on the Inc. 5000 list. We plan to continue to invest, innovate and lead the vehicle reimbursement industry." - Sheret Ross, Cardata Co-CEO

Cardata Ranks on Inc. 5000 | List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

About Cardata: Cardata provides vehicle reimbursement programs for the mobile workforce. Cardata services save money, reduce risk, and remove administration. Cardata programs are compliant with the IRS and the CRA.

MEDIA Contact: Megan Dean

Marketing & Sales Specialist | Cardata

Direct: 303-434-3307 | FAX: 929-235-7525

[email protected]

www.cardataconsultants.com

SOURCE Cardata

Related Links

http://www.cardataconsultants.com

