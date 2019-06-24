Cardi B, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Migos, Michael B. Jordan, BLACKKKLANSMAN And Childish Gambino Take Top Honors At 2019 "BET Awards"

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, BET Networks honored a powerful and show-stopping lineup of artists, entertainers, cultural icons and inspiring humanitarians across more than 18 categories at the 19th Annual "BET AWARDS." The ceremony, hosted by actress and comedian Regina Hall, aired live on BET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

This year's broadcast celebrated the very best in entertainment and culture with performances and appearances by some of the biggest names across television, film, and music. The "BET AWARDS," which has become synonymous with powerful artistry and social commentary, continued to spotlight and celebrate the artists and creators of tomorrow, making the ceremony one of the most news-provoking and talked-about broadcasts year after year.

2019 "BET AWARDS" Show Highlights Include:

Cardi B. and Offset opened the show with the first-ever televised performance by the notorious couple and set the tone with a sexy, high-energy medley of their newest hit "Clout" and Cardi B's "Press", all set against a show-stopping fireworks backdrop.

Regina Hall opened the show as the 2019 BET Awards host with a tribute to her hometown of Washington D.C. with witty commentary and a go-go musical number by Suga Bear from E.U. and James Funk from Rare Essence.

DaBaby delivered a high energy and dynamic performance of hit single "Suge" accompanied by inflatable giant baby dancers.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus was a standout highlight of the night, bringing the entire audience to their feet with the first-ever televised performance of their current Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 "Old Town Road." Riding in on horses at the BET Awards red carpet, the two took the stage showcasing how two genres of music can create one of the top songs of the year.

Breakthrough artist Lizzo emerged atop a giant white cake with a captivating performance of her hit "Truth Hurts" complete with a signature flute solo.

Mustard performed a mist-filled rendition of "Pure Water," featuring Migos, supported with high-energy dancers, which brought Cardi B to her feet.

Rihanna delivered a heartfelt introduction to Lifetime Achievement Award Winner and hip hop and soul legend Mary J. Blige. The Grammy Award-winning icon took the stage herself with a mashup of some of her greatest award-winning hits including "My Life," "No More Drama," "Real Love," "I Can Love You" with Lil Kim, "You're All I Need" with Method Man and finished with the quintessential "Just Fine".

The "Exonerated Five" received a standing ovation, sharing a powerful message about the value and importance of truth. The five men, formerly known as the "Central Park Five," introduced H.E.R. and YBN Cordae, who delivered an impassioned performance of "Lord is Coming."

DJ Khaled had the crowd standing on their feet with "Weather The Storm," alongside Meek Mill and Jeremih, who delivered a fiery performance of "You Stay."

Taraji P. Henson presented world-renowned producer, director, actor, screenwriter, playwright, author and her personal friend, Tyler Perry with the Ultimate Icon Award celebrating his cultural impact. During his rousing acceptance speech, Perry encouraged others to "own their way" with an emotional story of the racist history behind his Atlanta studio and his hopes of how understanding history, cultural impact and remembering those before will drive black creative voices.

Prolific artist, activist and luminary, Nipsey Hussle was posthumously honored with the Humanitarian Award for his commitment to uniting communities through peace. Accepting the award on his behalf, Nipsey's family shared emotional memories and thanked his fans and community for their support. John Legend, DJ Khaled and Marsha Amrosius celebrated Nipsey's legacy with moving tribute performance of "Real Big" and "Last Time I Checc'd" backdropped by clouds.

Presenters included the entertainment industry's top black actors, artists, and entrepreneurs including T.I., Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, La La Anthony, Larenz Tate, Ayesha Curry, and Anderson Paak.

In addition to all of these must-see moments, the complete list of the 2019 "BET AWARDS" winners is:

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Best Group

Migos

Best Collaboration

Travis Scott feat. Drake - Sicko Mode

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Nipsey Hussle

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Video of the Year

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Video Director of the Year

Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Lil Baby

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Snoop Dogg Feat. Rance Allen - Blessing Me Again

Best Actress

Regina King

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

YoungStars Award

Marsai Martin

Best Movie

BLACKKKLANSMAN

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

Album of the Year

Invasion Of Privacy

BET Her

H.E.R. - Hard Place

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award

Ella Mai

Select clips for the 2019 "BET AWARDS" will be available at www.bet.com .

For photos of the red carpet, backstage and performances go to the 2019 "BET AWARDS" dedicated press room at www.BETpressroom.com .

The 2019 "BET AWARDS" was simulcast LIVE across seven Viacom networks in the U.S. including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo. Internationally, the show will simulcast for the first-time on BET Africa at 2 AM CAT on June 24th, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 24th at 9 PM BST, South Korea on June 25th at 9 PM KST and in France on June 25th at 9 PM CEST. Internationally, BET will honor Best International Act in-show, along with the fan-voted category Best New International Act and BET International Global Good Award during the live red carpet pre-show.

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming at BET will serve as Executive Producer for the 2019 "BET AWARDS" along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

For updates or more information about 2019 "BET AWARDS" visit: https://www.betpressroom.com/program/the-2018-bet-awards/

Follow us @BET_PR AND @BETAWARDS

ABOUT BET NETWORKS

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for black entertainment, music, culture and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET's growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT "BET AWARDS"

The "BET Awards" is one of the most watched award shows on cable television according to the Nielsen Company. The "BET Awards" franchise remains as the #1 program in cable TV history among African-Americans, and it is BET's #1 telecast every year. It recognizes the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers, and athletes in a variety of categories.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company founded by entertainment industry veteran Jesse Collins. For more than a decade, Collins has played an integral role in producing some of television's most memorable moments in music entertainment. Collins has produced groundbreaking and award-winning television programming, including "BET Awards," "Grammy Awards," "Soul Train Music Awards," "BET Honors," "UNCF an Evening of Stars," "ABFF Awards" and "BET Hip Hop Awards." Collins was an executive producer of the hit TV series "Real Husbands of Hollywood," starring Kevin Hart, and the critically acclaimed "The New Edition Story," a biopic on the boy band that aired as a three-part miniseries on BET in January 2017. He is also the executive producer of VH1 shows "Dear Mama" and "Hip Hop Squares" with Ice Cube. Most recently, JCE executive-produced "The Bobby Brown Story." The miniseries picked up where "The New Edition Story" miniseries left off and chronicled the talented but troubled singer's exit from the popular 80s boy band through his solo success. It debuted on BET in September 2018 and was the highest-rated non-tentpole program on the network since "The New Edition Story." Next for JCE is the second season of "American Soul" on BET and Netflix's upcoming series "Rhythm and Flow."

