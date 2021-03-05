Cardi B Celebrates Women's History Month 2021, Announces Limited Edition Fashion Doll with Newly Launched, Diverse and Inclusive Doll Brand, Real Women Are

The partnership between Cardi B and Real Women Are represents a collection of firsts for the artist and the new brand. This is Cardi B's first doll as she provided inspiration, led creative direction and was an integral part of the production process. Real Women Are is the first minority-women owned and led doll brand targeting women and girls of all ethnicities backed by the National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA), whose toy division was started nearly 20 years ago. For both Cardi B and NECA, the launch of the Real Women Are brand is especially timely as Gen Z and Gen Alpha girls come of age in today's cultural landscape that recognizes the need for diversity, inclusion and representation on an unprecedented scale.

"As everyone knows, I'm a mom. And today, more than ever, it's important to me to give my daughter inspiration and badass women to look up to," said Cardi B. "Working with Real Women Are is a chance for me to provide my daughter and other little girls something that looks like them to play with to inspire them. We're in the White House now, but we're still so far behind in other places. Representation matters."

Backed by toy and collectible juggernaut NECA, the Real Women Are brand is majority-owned and run by women of color and the influential women who inspire the dolls themselves, called the Real Women Alliance. The goal of the brand and the Real Women Alliance is to provide dolls that celebrate powerful women and champion authenticity.

"What makes Real Women Are special is that young girls of color are a priority to the doll brand," shared Cardi B. "We want them to know that they are special. That they are worthy of having a toy that looks like them. We're not building Real Women Are as an afterthought or something just to check off a box. Creating a doll that is a mirror of our daughters, nieces and granddaughters is at our very core."

The Cardi B doll's ensemble will be fashion-forward featuring on-trend contemporary designs. Her hair and make-up will reflect the latest in beauty trends. The doll will include additional wardrobe and accessories, which will be sold separately.

Real Women Are is inspired by the drive, tenacity, diversity and beauty of today's powerful women. The brand will provide girls with creatively inspired representations of whoever they want to be, not what they should be based on outdated standards. Future dolls from Real Women Are will offer dolls in various colors, shapes, sizes, and abilities.

The Cardi B Real Women Are Doll is slated for limited edition release on March 5. Fans and collectors will need to provide their email address at www.realwomenare.com to reserve a doll for purchase. The exclusive waitlist will only be accepting orders for 72 hours. Fans and collectors who have reserved the doll will be guaranteed a doll for purchase in July '21. The doll retails for $35.00 and will be available at www.realwomenare.com. For more information, follow us at @officialrealwomenare.

SOURCE Real Women Are

Related Links

http://www.realwomenare.com

