Cardi B Shows Off Bellesa Sex Toys, Vibrators & Extravagant Five-Tier WAP Birthday Cake to Her 80M Followers

MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBoutique.co (Bellesa), the premier destination for all things female sexuality, celebrates Cardi B with a five-tier cake and dozens of luxury vibrators.

The rapper, who will turn 28 on Sunday, took to Instagram on Thursday evening to show off her presents: dozens of luxury pleasure products from BBoutique.co, along with an extravagant, five-tier WAP cake sent by Bellesa.

instagram.com/bellesaco

"Look at this birthday cake I received from Bellesa!" Cardi told her 80M Instagram followers.

The package of vibrators included the Aurora by Bellesa, Dea by Bellesa, Air by Bellesa, as well as pleasure products from Satisfyer and Womanizer, and dozens of other top-rated luxury vibrators that they've curated on BBoutique.

"Cardi is one of the most sexually empowered, and empowering, women in the world. When I saw her tweet that she 'will not surrender to the penis,' I knew we had to come through for her 28th birthday. Cardi has had a busy year and is an inspiration to women everywhere, the least we could do is offer her the relaxation she deserves," states Michelle Shnaidman, CEO and Founder of Bellesa.

Between Cardi's 28th birthday, the release of WAP, her absolute killer year and her being newly single...what better way to celebrate all of that than with dozens of luxury vibrators?

Bellesa's online community has built an inclusive, safe environment for women to explore their sexuality by sharing videos (bellesa.co - NSFW), erotic fiction (bellesa.co/story/all), Sex Ed articles (bellesa.co/collective), and pleasure products. For women, by women.

About Bboutique.co

The #1 rated toy boutique on Google (15k+ reviews). BBoutique (Bellesa Boutique)'s carefully curated collection includes vibrators, dildos, couples toys, and more. Bellesa's mission is to empower women to embrace, explore and celebrate their sexuality-- unapologetically.

For more information please visit bboutique.co (@bellesaco on Instagram and Twitter)

About Bellesa.co

Bellesa.co is an adult entertainment website for women - one that is shifting the landscape of one of the most provocative industries on the planet. Bellesa was created as the answer to the question: "If adult entertainment were created in the vision of a woman since day one- forgetting all of the frameworks, norms and scripts- what would that look like?"

Established in 2017 by Michelle Shnaidman, Bellesa has grown into the most visited porn website for women globally. The online community features free adult videos, videos from Bellesa's female-run studios (Bellesa House, Bellesa Films), erotic fiction, Sex Ed articles, as well as pleasure product store BBoutique (Bellesa Boutique).

Bellesa's mission is empowerment. Their platform breaks down the barriers around female-centered sexuality by changing the way that sex is represented online. Women don't come to Bellesa to hide under their sheets. They come to celebrate their sexuality…unapologetically.

For more information please visit bellesa.co (NSFW)

